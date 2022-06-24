Useful Fade Haunt lineups for Pearl in Valorant Episode 5

Pearl is the latest map in Valorant and it debuted in the game with Episode 5 Act 1 update. Its lack of specially interactive features in a three-way map layout makes it unique. Thus, it opens up new opportunities for players in general and requires multiple new ways of approaching a match.

Moreover, the game also provides a variety of agents with different abilities that make it complex and fun to play as well. Fade, the latest addition to the roster, has quickly become a must for every team.

This article contains useful Fade Haunt ability lineups that players should note down to kickstart their competitive journey on Pearl.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1: Fade lineups for playing on Pearl

Lineup 1: A Attack

The lineup for A Attack (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking is one of the toughest tasks in the entire Valorant, however with Fade and other initiators, this task is slightly less tedious. To acquire intel on A site, Fade needs to stand at the corner of A main and look at the left side of the roof column. After that, players need to aim at the lower part of the intersecting diamond design on the roof and throw the Haunt ability.

This will reveal every player on the opposite side of where Fade is standing and also reveal a few players standing near A entry point.

Lineup 2: B Attack

The lineup for B Attack (Image via Riot Games)

This lineup is fairly easy, however, it is a bit risky to pull off without having proper team support. For this, players need to stand on the left-hand side corner beside the pillar on B Main and aim at the roof on B entrance and jump throw the Haunt ability.

This will reveal most of the players present on the B Site, including cabby and heaven positions, which is quite helpful for entry.

Lineup 3: A Retake (Defend)

The lineup for A Retake (Image via Riot Games)

Apart from attacking, retaking A site is also a difficult task when playing Valorant, but with proper intel, this task can be streamlined. To get intel on the A site, players need to stand on A Flowers and crouch aim on the second light from right in the lower chain and jump throw.

The Haunt ability will bounce off and land on the upper bridge, revealing most areas in the site without getting noticed.

Lineup 4: B Retake (Defend)

The lineup for B Retake (Image via Riot Games)

This lineup is very easy to pull off and can be done quickly without a hassle in Valorant. To do this, players need to stand on the edge of the big box at Defender Side Records and aim at the edge of the building in front. Once the lineup is made, players need to move forward and jump throw to make the Haunt ability land on a roof near the B site.

This will reveal most of the players present on the B site and allow defenders to take back the site they previously lost.

