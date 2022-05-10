Valorant Fade guide: How to attack with Turkish Initiator on Bind

Fade, Valorant Protocol's latest addition, can gather intel and hunt down enemies, making her the perfect pick for Bind.

The new Agent released in Episode 4 Act 3, Fade can make site entry easy for teammates by gathering information about enemies' positions in Valorant. This allows the team to clear the site and enter easily.

Fade's abilities allow her to reveal all the enemies hiding in an area. The Turkish Valorant initiator is a fine pick in Bind to clear all the corners. While attacking, she can play aggressively with her abilities.

However, to play a Valorant Agent effectively on any map, users need a good strategy to attack the sites with teammates.

How to enter site on Bind using Fade in Valorant

Bind is the only map with one-way teleporters connecting the two sites. The map has many closed spaces and corners that are essential to clear before entering the site. This makes Fade the perfect Agent to gather intel about enemies' positions at sites and clear them.

Bind map callouts (Image via Blitz.gg)

This article will guide players through some of the best ways to enter both A and B sites in Bind with Fade.

Entering A Site in Bind

Attacking A Site in Bind by using Seize (Q) (Image via Riot Games)

To attack A Site in Bind, gamers can enter from A Short with Fade. However, before that, they need to locate the enemies on-site. Users can execute a lineup from A Lobby to make the Haunt (E) drop at the site and reveal all the enemies.

Then, they can throw the Seize (Q) knot into the site and push into the site with ease. This will create space for teammates to enter and locate their opponents. The team can then take hold of the site and go ahead with the spike plant.

Entering B Site in Bind

Attacking B Site in Bind by using Haunt (E) (Image via Riot Games)

The B site in Bind has two entrances — B Hookah and B Long. The latter, however, remains one of the best paths to get into the site and execute lineups.

Players can execute a lineup near the teleporter and aggressively push into the site. This will expose all the enemies hiding near B Elbow. They can use the Haunt (E) ability at B Site's Elbow for that and then fire the Seize (Q) after the enemies are revealed.

Even though these are some of the best possible ways to enter both A and B Sites in Bind, users can also try out more strategies with the game's latest Initiator Agent.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

