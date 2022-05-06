Valorant Fade guide: how to attack with the Turkish Initiator on Breeze

It has been almost a week since Valorant's new initiator, Agent Fade, went live with the introduction of patch 4.08. Players have already started their grind for Episode 4 Act 3 and are currently trying out the new initiator Agent.

However, it is quite tough to get accustomed to a new Agent and its abilities in the first few days. Since they are still adjusting to the Agent's playstyle, the player's gameplay gets affected drastically as well. In this article, players will get a complete guide on how to play with Fade on Breeze utilizing her abilities.

How to enter a site on Breeze using Fade in Valorant

Breeze is one of the biggest maps in the game; hence, it is difficult to take care of all areas simultaneously. Fade can be an essential pick on this Valorant map due to her recon-heavy utilities like Haunt (E) and Seize (Q). Utilizing her abilities, Fade can provide the locations of the enemies.

However, before we hop into the Fade guide, players need to be accustomed with all the map callouts for Breeze.

Valorant Breeze map callouts (Screengrab from the game)

Now, here are some tricks on how to enter a site utilizing Fade's ability in Valorant's Breeze map.

Entering A-site:

First go the A-shop area. Throw your Haunt (E) ability to scan the back, then use your Seize (Q) ability to pull enemies from left pyramid area. After that, use Fade's Prowler (C) ability to clear the close corner of A-entrance.

Performing this perfectly will make it easier for your team to enter the A-site and plant the Spike.

Use of Haunt and Seize to enter A-site (Screengrab from game)

Attack from Mid-Area:

First, use Fade's Haunt lineup to scan enemies standing at mid-wood doors, mid-nest, B-tunnel and B-elbow. Then, decide whether to go A-site or B-site.

Scans mid-wood-doors, mid-nest, B-tunnel and B-elbow (Screengrab from the game)

If you want to go to the A-site, use your Seize on mid-wood door to gather more information about corner-holding opponents.

Use Seize on mid-wood-door (Screengrab from the game)

If you want to go to the B-site, use the ability in mid-nest. However, always try to throw this Seize ability from a safe position so that enemies cannot take you down in the process.

Use Seize on mid-nest (Screengrab from the game)

After that, players can use their Prowler ability to clear more corners if needed. Else, they can directly enter the site and plant the Spike.

Entering B-Site:

First, use the Fade lineup to gather information about the close-angles of B-site, along with B-default and B-Back area.

Scans B-site, B-default and B-Back area (Screengrab from the game)

Then send your Seize ability to the back of the Pillar and clear the area as well. After that, enter the side and clear all the remaining corners to plant the Spike safely.

Use Seize backside of the Pillar (Screengrab from the game)

These are some of the best ways to enter the site utilizing Fade's abilities on Valorant's Breeze map. However, players are advised to play according to the game situation and communicate with teammates more to provide better impact in-game with Fade.

Edited by Saman