All Fade lineups for Breeze in Valorant

The new Initiator Agent Fade has already gone live in the game with the introduction of Valorant patch 4.08. Players have already started to experiment with the Turkish Agent in their ranked games.

Fade is the first recon-heavy Agent in the game after Sova and can hunt down enemies hiding in corners with her Haunt (E) ability. However, to play with her efficiently, gamers need to know the perfect lineups.

In this article, players will get some interesting lineups for Fade's Haunt ability on the Breeze map.

Valorant Fade's lineup on Breeze for both attack and defense

Breeze is one of the largest maps in Valorant. With two-way doors, a one-way mid-chute, and multiple entrance paths at any site, it is quite difficult to take care of all the areas at the same time. Hence, Agent utilities often play a bigger role on this map.

Fade's Haunt ability can be very useful on this map to track the locations of the enemies. Knowing lineups can make it easier for players to find enemies' positions.

However, before we get into the guide, players need to be accustomed to all the map callouts for Breeze.

Valorant Breeze map callouts (Screengrab from the game)

Now here are some of the best lineups for Fade's Haunt in Breeze map.

Defending A Site

Go behind the yellow box and place yoourself in the corner. Place your crosshair in a manner so that the bar stays in between the second and third ability.

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Screengrab from the game)

Then, click on your mouse to throw the ability after jumping. It will land on the left Pyramid area and will scan enemies in the area along with A-long except the tight corner at the entrance of the A-site.

Scans left pyramid area and A-long (Screengrab from the game)

Defending Mid Area

Here's another simple lineup to find enemies' locations in mid-area while defending. Try to place your crosshair on the cloud from B-tunnel and throw the ability with a little jump. Reactivate your ability when the curse is showing it on mid-stack.

Crosshair placement on cloud for the lineup (Screengrab from the game)

It will land on the mid-stack area and will scan enemies mid-wood-doors, mid-pillar, and B-elbow.

Scans mid-wood-doors, mid-pillar, and B-elbow (Screengrab from the game)

Defending B-Site

This lineup will be useful while retaking control of the B-site. Place your crosshair on the B-wall and throw the ability with a giggle-pick.

Crosshair placement on B-wall for the lineup (Screengrab from the game)

This will land on the B-site Wall and will scan enemies of the B-default and B-Back areas.

Scans B-default and B-Back (Screengrab from the game)

Attacking Mid Area

This is one of the simplest lineups for Fade's Haunt ability. Place your crosshair on the Brick wall of mid and then look at the Pipe from there and place the crosshair on it.

Crosshair placement on mid-brick for the lineup (Screengrab from the game)

Crosshair placement on Pipe for the lineup (Screengrab from the game)

Then, click on your mouse to throw the ability while jumping. It will land in the mid-stack area and will scan enemies mid-wood-doors, mid-nest, B-tunnel and B-elbow.

Scans mid-wood-doors, mid-nest, B-tunnel and B-elbow (Screengrab from the game)

Attacking B-Site

While attacking B-site, players can again use the concept of reactivating ability. Place the crosshair as shown on the entrance wall. Throw the ability towards it and reactivate it again when the curser shows on top of the wall.

Crosshair placement on wall for the lineup (Screengrab from the game)

It will scan the close-angles of B-site along with B-default and B-Back area.

Scans B-site, B-default and B-Back area (Screengrab from the game)

These are some of the simplest lineups of Fade on Valorant's Breeze map. As more players explore the new Agent, more Fade lineups will be discovered.

