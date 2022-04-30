All Fade lineups for Bind in Valorant

Fade, the Turkish initiator, is a recent addition to the Valorant Agent pool in Episode 4 Act 3. But to play her efficiently, one needs to know the lineup.

Fade can hunt down enemies hiding in corners, which makes her one of the finest Valorant Agent picks in Bind. She can gather intel and reveal all her enemies present in an area.

Moreover, the Turkish Agent can also decay and deafen her enemies with her abilities. This makes her suitable to play in Bind, as the map has a lot of corners. She can easily find the position of the enemies hiding in those corners and then take them down.

However, to play her effectively, one needs to be aware of the lineups and setup in Valorant.

Attacking Fade lineups and setups on Valorant's Bind

Attacking A Site

Bind's A Site attacking lineup for Fade (Image via Riot Games)

To execute the A Site Haunt lineup for Fade, players need to go to the A Lobby and climb up the higher ground. The player then has to stand in the right corner of it, and get the crosshair in between the leaves. Then shoot it in the air to make it drop at the A Site. This will reveal the enemies' position at A Site.

Players can also use the Seize ability to decay and defean enemies in A Lamps, while entering the site, and then kill them. This will make the entry into the site far easier.

Attacking B Site

Bind's B Site Attacking Lineup for Fade in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking B Site can be a bit difficult, especially from Long. Enemies often hide behind the boxes in B Elbow on the site. Thus, to attack aggressively, one can use the Haunt ability of B Long to clear those.

The player needs to get into the corner near the Teleporter and then point to the brick wall and present up. The crosshair should be placed a bit away from it, and then the player can throw it with a jump. This will clear those spaces.

To catch the lurkers from B Link, players can counter them with Hookah as well with a Haunt lineup. Place the crosshair in the opening, present in Hookah's ceiling and then throw it to make it land there. It will reveal everyone.

Defending Fade lineups and setups on Valorant's Bind

Defending A Site

Bind's A Site defending lineups for Fade in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The best position to defend Bind's A Site is from the A Site, near the Lamps. One can easily reveal enemies aggressively entering the site from A Short. When the enemies try to enter the Site, players can use Haunter and Seize to reveal and decay them. This will resist their heavy push.

There are several options one can explore for the Agent lineup. However, the best position from which the player can use her abilities is from the back of the A Site.

Defending B Site

Bind's B Site Defending Lineup for Fade in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

To use the Haunt ability in B Site while defending, one needs to go to the defending side spawn. Then while entering the B Halls, two wires would appear up. The player has to place the crosshairs in the the middle of it. Then run and throw it to make it land near the Cubby. It will clear the site easily from a distance.

Players can also use the Seize ability from the Hall with a quick pick and then take a fight after the enemies are decayed and defeaned. Otherwise, B Elbow is another position where the player can use the ability to resist the heavy rush directly from B Long of B Hookah.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan