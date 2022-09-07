5 unique Fade lineups for Bind in Valorant

Valorant's Bind is one of three iconic maps added to the game during its beta launch. Based on the real-life location of Morocco's capital, Rabat, the dry and deserted map also features many angles for players to hold, making it highly defender-centric.

Teams should feature able Initiator Agents to gather the necessary intel and clear out the critical angles of this map. One of the best Agents for Bind is Fade, and players can learn useful Haunt lineups to have a significant edge over opponents.

Fade's Signature ability lets her equip a 'nightmarish entity' that marks and reveals the location of any enemy visible to it. However, it is quite easy to destroy the Haunt, making it necessary for players to use it against their opponents unexpectedly. In such cases, knowing unique lineups can make a huge difference.

These are the five most unique and useful Fade lineups for Valorant's Bind

Fade is the fifth Initiator to be added to the popular tactical shooter's Agent roster. With significantly unique and strong abilities, the Turkish bounty hunter is extremely versatile and easily the best intel-gathering agent in the game.

She is an excellent pick for Bind, letting players dumbfound their opponents and scare enemies out of their comfort zone. Take a look at five of the best Haunt lineups on Bind.

5) B-Site God Reveal for Attack

This Haunt lineup reveals every important nook and cranny of B-Site on Bind, facilitating an easy push. To perform it, take control of the Hookah outside of B-Site and then stand in the corner of the wooden box outside Teleporter A-B, as shown.

(Image via Riot Games)

Align Fade's second ability icon's head or the Prowler with this corner, as shown.

(Image via Riot Games)

Now, run and jump throw the Haunt ability; jump when your crosshair reaches the edge of the tin sheet, as shown below.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

The Haunt will land on top of the B-Site and reveal any hidden enemies behind the Container, the Hookah box, and parts of the Garden and Elbow.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

4) B-Site Hookah Reveal for Attack

(Image via Riot Games)

Hookah is the go-to spot for defenders who have mastered trigger discipline and like to pick the opening kill for their team using controversial weapons like Judge and Odin.

It's straightforward to perform this lineup. First, stand in the corner of the B-Lobby entrance.

(Image via Riot Games)

Aim for the bottom left corner of this solar panel, and jump-throw the Haunt.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

The lineup will reveal anyone holding Hookah, but check behind the boxes.

3) B-Site God Reveal for Retake

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

This is another great lineup for B-Site, but retake purposes. To perform the retake, god reveals the lineup and stands in the following corner of CT-spawn.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

Aim at this element's top, as shown.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

From there, one has to run and jump throw the Haunt when the crosshair reaches a particular point, as shown below.

(Image via Riot Games)

This god-reveals lineup is great for site retakes as it reveals any hiding attackers behind critical spots. One can also capitalize a few wall-bang spots using this.

2) A-Short and Lobby Reveal on Defense

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

A great lineup to reveal any opponent pushing through A-Short or Lobby, this reveal will certainly distract enemies and delay their plans while your teammates rotate.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

To perform this lineup, align yourself behind the A-Short boxes, as shown above. As shown, place your crosshair right beside this faint black line, and jump-throw the Haunt.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant) (Image via Riot Games)

1) A-Site God Reveal for Attack

One of the easiest lineups for Fade's Haunt, try this god reveal to facilitate a smooth A-Site push.

Stand on top of this box, as shown.

(Image via Riot Games)

Aim for this leaf's tip and left-click to deploy it.

(Image via Riot Games)

The Haunt lands on top of the B-Site revealing critical parts like Heaven, around Triple Boxes, the entrance to A-Lamps, and more.

Fade is great as an independent Initiator for her team but is even stronger in combination with Agents like KAY/O and Skye. The current competitive meta advertises her as the Agent who replaced Sova. Fans often witness pro-athletes capitalize their powers most creatively and unpredictably possible.

Learning the lineups above will take time and patience, but after enough practice, one can easily remember the exact spots.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen