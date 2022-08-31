5 Agents that can be expected to get highest pickrate at Valorant Champions Istanbul 2022

Valorant Champions Istanbul 2022 kicks off on August 31, 2022, and will feature 16 world-class teams in one arena. All these teams will compete against each other to reach the top and gain the title of world champions for the year 2022.

Each and every team has been put into their own respective groups, and the top two teams from each group will be moving forward to the playoffs.

Valorant is now known for having different agents with unique abilities to make out-of-this-world plays. There could be a few agents that might have higher representation in the world championship.

This article will highlight five agents that can be seen mostly during Champions 2022 and why so.

Which five agents have the highest pickrate in Valorant Champions 2022?

Since every single moment is crucial during the world championships, players are always susceptible to picking the best lineup for themselves. Every lineup can be different for every single team. However, there can be a few agents that might remain common for multiple teams.

1) Chamber

Chamber is one of the best pick for aggressive plays in Valorant overall (Image via Riot Games)

Chamber has dominated the shooter meta for a long time and has received multiple nerfs down the line. However, that didn't stop the agent from being present in every high-tier match, just for his own self-sufficiency.

Being an aggressive ability-based Sentinel agent, Chamber can easily fend off opponents and his ultimate is a boon for any player with good mechanical skills.

Since most world-class players have great mechanical abilities and game sense, this agent can be seen commonly during Valorant Champions Istanbul 2022.

2) Viper

Viper's poisonous world is not so welcoming (Image via Riot Games)

Line of sight plays a huge role in competitive games like Valorant and even more so in world-class championships.

Viper's utilities are great for isolating line of sight and making fights easier to break fights. This is super useful during any competitive play and makes no exception for Champions 2022.

Furthermore, the controller can not only break line of sight but also slow down the entries of opponents as her poison-based abilities always leave a sting. As a result, she became a must-have on almost every team during previous VCT showdowns.

3) Skye

Skye is almost an allrounder in any type of agent lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Initiators play a great role in Valorant overall, as they are always the ones who lead to starting off fights. However, what makes Skye different is her intel-based abilities that can be used to flush out opponents.

VALORANT Champions Tour 🇹🇷 @ValorantEsports



But to be crowned the best VALORANT team in the world, you’ve gotta hit different. For 16 teams, the road has led to #VALORANTChampions But to be crowned the best VALORANT team in the world, you’ve gotta hit different. For 16 teams, the road has led to #VALORANTChampionsBut to be crowned the best VALORANT team in the world, you’ve gotta hit different. 💥

With great intel, anyone can plan their approach to gunfights and easily win rounds with great coordination.

Every participating team in the international tournament has great teamwork, and Skye is surely a must on many teams. Additionally, Skye can also heal teammates, which is also a nice bonus.

4) Jett

Aggressive and fast is one of Jett's greatest abilities in the shooter game (Image via Riot Games)

There is no one better than a Duelist in Valorant who can take gunfights easily and get some great early frags to make things easier for the team.

Like Chamber, every player with great versed mechanical skills can use this agent during the showdown and give some great plays.

Jett can even break off some line of sight on her own with her smoke and even make an escape from tough situations by dashing. So, it might be common to see the agent during the tournament.

5) Fade

Fade can sniff out anyone through their fear and hunt them (Image via Riot Games)

At the moment, Fade is fairly new to Valorant. However, players are already loving the agent for being a great initiator agent. As a Sova substitute, the agent has been introduced with their very own initator meta and has proved useful in many cases.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Take a peek behind the curtain at developing the Champions 2022 skins. Take a peek behind the curtain at developing the Champions 2022 skins. https://t.co/N6xmP0COba

Since intel is part of her job, professional players might be using her quite a lot as she is fairly new and many might not be able to plan out her approach.

Additionally, her ultimate is also great for raiding sites, making her an overall great pick for Champions 2022.

Note: This listicle doesn't follow a specific order and reflects the views of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar