5 underdog teams to look out for at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul 

Valorant is ready to host its third and last major event of the year. VCT 2022 Istanbul will feature 16 teams from various regions competing against each other. The winner will be crowned Valorant World Champion.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



is coming on August 31st and 16 teams are fighting for the trophy at the highest level. To reach the top, you have to FEAR/NONE. #VALORANTChampions is coming on August 31st and 16 teams are fighting for the trophy at the highest level. To reach the top, you have to FEAR/NONE.#VALORANTChampions is coming on August 31st and 16 teams are fighting for the trophy at the highest level. https://t.co/RMcYxjtbxd

The major event approaches by the end of August 2022, and fans are hyped to cheer for their favorite teams in the tournament. Most of these teams have proven themselves exceptional forces to be reckoned with. However, a few rosters are participating in the tournament that is considered to have a thin chance against the top dogs.

Underdog teams qualified for VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul

5) Leviatán

Leviatán is a LATAM squad that has previously proven to be an extremely disciplined team. Their match-ups against KRÜ and XSET are glorified as their best victories in tournaments. That said, Leviatán struggles to maintain posture against top challengers such as Fnatic.

The Leviatán roster houses some of the most skilled players in the Valorant professional scene. Fans can still count on Tacolilla and Melser, who are highly praised for their mechanical and team-playing abilities.

4) Xerxia

Xerxia is probably the most LAN-ready team on the list. Coming from the APAC region, the Thai team is known to be a powerhouse on multiple occasions but fell short of proving their worth in a few instances. Xerxia has defeated OpTic twice throughout Valorant tournaments.

The team has been number two in the SEA region for a long time, just behind PRX. However, Xerxia also struggled in Copenhagen against Northeption and FPX.

3) Furia

Furia Esports is a Brazilian team who have performed exceptionally well in the VCT 2022: SA LCQs. They defeated TBK Esports in a 3:0 fashion during the tournament. They also struggled in the same tournament against KRÜ, a strong team they are about to compete in the upcoming VCT.

Furia will face the top dogs in the tournament with Champions 2022 Istanbul. The roster must prepare well to prove their worth to the audience.

2) Edward Gaming

Edward Gaming is the first Chinese team to ever qualify for an international Valorant tournament. After defeating On Sla2ers in the VCT East Asia: LCQ, the Chinese team made their country proud with their performance.

With that being said, the competition in Champions 2022 Istanbul will be much more challenging for them, considering the teams they fought back in the regional LCQs. The strongest team they have faced, based on stats, is Northampton. This means Edward Gaming must be at the top of their game for Istanbul.

1) BOOM Esports

BOOM Esports is an Indonesian team from the APAC region. The team's last matches against teams like ONIC Esports, Bleed eSports, Griffin E-Sports, and Team Secret have been phenomenal. After overtaking a few APAC favorite teams, they reserved the last APAC slot for the Champions.

With that being said, their performances in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers against PRX and MiTH have shown them struggling. At betting odds, they are still counted as the underdogs for now.

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul is about to start on August 31, 202,2, and will be live through September 18, 2022. Audiences can watch the tournament live through the official VCT handles on both Twitch and YouTube.

Fans interested in celebrating the VCT event through in-game items can also purchase the Champions 2022 collection, available in-store until September 13. The bundle will not return in the store rotation on Night Market.

