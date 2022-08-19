Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs brackets: Venue, schedule, tickets, and more

The grandest of all Valorant events is finally here. After a long drawn season, the Valorant Champions 2022 is where the top teams from different regions around the world will face off against one another for a shot at getting crowned the Champions.

This is one of the most anticipated events of the year in the game's community, and the tournament will be conducted in front of a live audience. Here are some details regarding the event.

When does the Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs kick off?

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports Hey players! We’re excited to share that #VALORANTChampions İstanbul will take place at the VW Arena & have a live audience starting with the Play-Off bracket, Sep 9-18th! Hey players! We’re excited to share that #VALORANTChampions İstanbul will take place at the VW Arena & have a live audience starting with the Play-Off bracket, Sep 9-18th! https://t.co/eKBpVutung

According to the official blog, the entire tournament is scheduled to begin on August 31 with the Group Stages. This stage is expected to conclude on September 8, with the Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs starting on September 9.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports We're working quickly to finalize ticket purchasing info for Champions and will provide more info soon. Thank you for bearing with us - for future events, we commit to providing much longer lead times. We're working quickly to finalize ticket purchasing info for Champions and will provide more info soon. Thank you for bearing with us - for future events, we commit to providing much longer lead times.

The Playoffs will continue until September 17, with the Grand Finals on September 18. Given the teams that have qualified so far, the event has the potential to be regarded as one of the best tournaments of the year.

The event will be held at the Volkswagen Arena and will be open to spectators as well. Riot Games is yet to release details about the tickets, but the information should be available in the next couple of days. Interestingly enough, the Volkswagen Arena is said to only have a seating capacity of around 5,000. The community believes Riot Games chose this venue after low ticket sales during the VCT Masters Copenhagen event.

Valorant Champions 2022: Qualifying teams and tournament details

A total of 16 teams have made it to this event. The list of teams is as follows:

Group A

Paper Rex

EDward Gaming

Leviatan

Team Liquid

Group B

OpTic Gaming

LOUD

Zeta Division

BOOM Esports

Group C

FunPlus Phoenix

Xerxia

KRU Esports

XSET

Group D

DRX

Furia Esports

Fnatic

100 Thieves

The first stage will be a Group Stage League where the teams will play against other teams in their group. The top two teams from each group will make it to the Playoffs.

The Playoffs will be a double eliminator, where the losing teams drop down to the Lower Bracket while the winners progress to the Upper Bracket. At the end of the Playoffs, the Lower Bracket Final winner and the Upper Bracket Final winner will face off against each other in the Grand Finals and compete for the crown.

Once the event ends, there will be a brief period of competitive silence before all the professional players start preparing for the franchise league that is set to kick off next year.

The Valorant Champions 2022 looks to be very promising. Every match is bound to be highly competitive, and fans will be in for a treat. The stakes are as high as they can get, and every single team in the tournament has the potential to take the trophy home.

