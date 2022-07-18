“It was mostly our mistakes”: XERXIA’s Crws at VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut attended his second Valorant LAN at VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen under the banner of XERXIA. He is mostly seen playing initiator roles with Breach and KAY/O, or sometimes plays Sage to support his teammates.

XERXIA, the APAC Valorant team at Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen, was seeded into Group B and faced FunPlus Phoenix in the opening match at Group Stage. The team lost the match series with a 2-1 scoreline.

XERXIA was able to take down FunPlus Phoenix in the second map, Ascent, and gave tough competition in the other two maps. However, the team ultimately lost the entire series, which pushed them to the VCT Stage 2 Masters in the Copenhagen elimination match of Group B.

XERXIA, who had previously qualified for the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík, is playing its second Valorant LAN tournament in Copenhagen. The team has also made it to the Valorant Champions 2022, making them appear in all the VCT LAN tournaments organized by Riot Games this year.

XERXIA’s Crws after their match against FunPlus Phoenix at VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports' Pratiti Dhang after the match against FunPlus Phoenix, XERXIA's Crws spoke about the team’s performance and preparation for the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen.

Q: Even though XERIXA lost, it was a close match against FunPlus Phoenix. According to you, what went wrong to lose the series?

XERXIA Crws: It was mostly our mistake. When we had to trade, we couldn't trade. When we called for an instantaneous call and one of the players didn't listen, then the whole game just drifted off the first call and it wasn't a team. We made a lot of mistakes therein the spontaneous points of the game. It cost us a lot of important rounds.That's why we lost the game.

Q: XERXIA faced FunPlus Phoenix for the first time. What are your thoughts on them?

XERXIA Crws: I think they are a solid team. The style is similar to what we've scrimmed against for the past few days. So I think it's like the EMEA style, like how they take control of the map and then how they execute sites, but then it's not much different from other teams we've played.

Q: Tell me about your preparations for the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

XERXIA Crws: We have had little time to prepare for the Masters Copenhagen because we had many difficulties back in our regional qualifiers, where we needed to move to four different camps and we couldn't really settle in one.

We had to play at home in our different spaces and we couldn't really get together and get time to figure out the strategy we needed to use for this tournament. So we took a break instead. And when we got here, there were only two days, like two full days to scrim. So it was really tight.

The schedule was really tight and we couldn't really do much, so we just had to play the game that we did in the qualifiers we got here.

Q: XERXIA has already locked in a spot in the Valorant Champions 2022. The team will be attending all the VCT LAN tournaments this year. How do you feel about it?

XERXIA Crws: We're really glad that this year has been good for us and we're hoping to perform much better than what we did in the previous tournaments. So I just think that we can show our true potential and make it to the playoffs or even further.

