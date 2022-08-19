Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul Play-off brackets: Tickets, expected prices, and where to buy

The Valorant Champions 2022 is set to start in two weeks, and fans cannot wait to grab their tickets to the grand offline event. The matches will also be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch, allowing every fan to witness the best teams showcase their talent.

This year's Champions will take place in Istanbul, Turkey's largest and most prosperous city. Valorant is extremely popular in the country, so the Champions' venue will definitely be packed this year.

Fans must note that the mega event will start on September 9, marking the beginning of the bracket stage. Before this phase, teams will face each other in a double-elimination group stage, which will only be streamed online.

Everything about Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul tickets

The Valorant Champions will begin on August 31, with the group stage. Eight sides will seed onto the bracket stage, which will include quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals.

Teams will face a double-elimination format in both stages until one side emerges as the Valorant champion this year.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports We're working quickly to finalize ticket purchasing info for Champions and will provide more info soon. Thank you for bearing with us - for future events, we commit to providing much longer lead times. We're working quickly to finalize ticket purchasing info for Champions and will provide more info soon. Thank you for bearing with us - for future events, we commit to providing much longer lead times.

As Riot Games announced today, they are working to make the ticketing process available to fans as soon as possible. The Champions 2022 will open the doors to a live audience once the bracket stage commences.

Fans can attend every match in the bracket stage and the grand final.

Riot also took its chance to announce the venue for the event. It will be held at the Volkswagon Arena in Istanbul's Huzur Mh.

Although the announcement for the venue has been made, tickets for the offline event aren't available for fans to purchase yet.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports Hey players! We’re excited to share that #VALORANTChampions İstanbul will take place at the VW Arena & have a live audience starting with the Play-Off bracket, Sep 9-18th! Hey players! We’re excited to share that #VALORANTChampions İstanbul will take place at the VW Arena & have a live audience starting with the Play-Off bracket, Sep 9-18th! https://t.co/eKBpVutung

While the developer has not announced the ticket pricing yet, it is expected to be the same or slightly higher than the Masters Copenhagen held in July. This tournament also hosted a live audience for its bracket stage and had two seating options for players.

The Ground Floor Bleachers seats at the Masters Copenhagen sold for 34.74 USD/32.93 Euros, while the Balcony Bleachers sold for 24.81 USD/21.10 Euros.

Fans from all regions can choose to buy tickets and visit Istanbul to watch their favorite teams live.

Similar to the previous event, tickets for the Valorant Champions 2022 are expected to be available via Tixr, a ticketing platform for major events. Riot may also activate a pre-registration period to make it easier for fans to grab the best seats.

The Champions 2022 will host 16 of the best teams from around the world, who fought through a bunch of Challengers, Masters, and Last Chance Qualifiers to claim their spots in the ultimate event.

All eligible teams are expected to try their best to claim the title before 2023 kicks in and changes the VCT scene entirely. Although the VCT 2023 format looks good, it requires proper execution from Riot's side to thrive.

The Champions 2022 will be the epitome of grandeur, being the most prestigious tournament this season and one of the best esports experiences for fans.

