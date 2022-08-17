Valorant Champions 2022: Format, start date, end date, and more 

The global finale of VCT 2022 will begin on August 31 with Valorant Champions. The tournament will host 16 of the world's best teams, who will compete against each other in front of a huge audience in Istanbul. The winner of the series will be declared world champions.

The tournament will include teams from all around the world, such as North America, EMEA, Korea, Japan, Brazil, South East Asia, and Latin America. The Champions will be hosted from August 31 to September 18, following an eight-team double-elimination bracket.

All the matches will be hosted in a best-of-three fashion, except for the Lower and Grand Finals.

This article will go through the exact details of the Champions 2022 tournament along with the schedule, format, teams, and more.

How many teams are participating in Valorant Champions 2022?

Here are the teams who will be competing in the tournament:

OpTic Gaming

XSET

FNATIC

FunPlus Phoenix

LOUD

Leviatán

DRX

ZETA DIVISION

Paper Rex

XERXIA Esports

100 Thieves

Team Liquid

KRÜ Esports

FURIA

EDward Gaming

BOOM Esports

Format

The qualified teams for the tournament will be sorted amongst four random groups. Each of these groups will play under a four-team, double elimination bracket.

Two teams from each group will emerge victorious, and will once again compete under a double-elimination bracket.

For the second double-elimination bracket, the eight teams will face each other. The second bracket will continue till a single team remains. The winning team will earn the title of Valorant World Champions.

When will Valorant Champions 2022 start and end?

The tournament is all set to begin on August 31 with Group Play, which will herald the beginning of the aforementioned eight-team double-elimination bracket. Group Play will end on September 8.

On September 9, the tournament will begin with its Bracket Stage matches, which will end on September 13. September 14 and 15 will be dark days. These days will host no matches, leading the audience to the finales starting on September 16.

The Lower Semifinals and Upper Finals will be held on September 16. The winners of these finals will appear in the Lower Finals on September 17. Finally, the Grand Final of Champions 2022 will be held on September 18, 2022, which will crown the world champions.

Where to watch the Valorant Champions 2022

Valorant Champions 2022 can be watched live on Twitch and YouTube on VCT's official handles. Viewers can also tune into streams by various content creators if they wish to watch the event alongside other fans.

There has been no official statement on the prize pool of the tournament, but it can be expected that Riot Games will award the winning team a great amount.

Istanbul's Valorant event is one of the most anticipated esports tournament of the world. Set to take place in front of a live audience, it will surely live up to all expectations.

