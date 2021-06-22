Rumors suggest that Valorant's first-ever world championship will be headed to Los Angeles in December

Based on the recently released Watch cinematic, it seems the first-ever world Valorant championship, the Valorant Champions, will be held at Lost Angles in December.

Over its first year of launch, Valorant has propelled itself to be the most played FPS esports tournament. Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is the world’s biggest Valorant tournament.

Teams from around the world compete across the different Challengers and Masters, split across different stages to Qualify for the biggest tournament, Valorant Champions.

It seems the Riot Games might have hinted towards a potential location for Valorant Champions in the recently released Watch Cinematic.

Valorant Champions might be held at Los Angles

Valorant Cinematic Watch puts forward a fun video regarding the Valorant community. Riot Games might have just teased the location for the upcoming Valorant Champions.

Redditor u/shast1k pointed out that a frame from the trailer reveals a poster of Valorant Champions with the location as Los Angeles.

The suggestion was picked up by a well-known Insider, Fione of Fire, with the suggestion of Los Angeles Staples Center as a possible choice. He added that considering a majority of the city will be vaccinated by December, this seems to be a great choice for the venue.

This seemed like the obvious choice. By December, a majority of the city will be vaccinated and gigantic stadiums will be at full capacity.



Very easily could see them using the LCS Arena for group stage and then maybe have the finals at Staples or another big arena/venue — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) June 21, 2021

Riot Games held the Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland, and the Stage 3 Masters is all set to be held in Berlin, Germany. If this speculation turns out to be true, the Valorant Champions will be held in Los Angeles.

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Champions qualification

Valorant Champions will bring together the top 16 teams from across the world. The Sentinels were the first team to qualify based on NA circuit points. With 16 teams qualifying, here are the slots:

Valorant Champions Tour Masters

Stage 3 Masters Berlin - 1 Slot

Circuit Points

NA Circuit Point - 2 Slots

EMEA Circuit Point - 2 Slots

SEA Circuit Point - 2 Slots

BR Circuit Point - 2 Slots

KR Circuit Point - 1 Slot

JP Circuit Point - 1 Slot

LATAM Circuit Point - 1 Slot

Last Chance Qualifier

NA Last Chance Qualifier - 1 Slot

EMEA Last Chance Qualifier - 1 Slot

South America Last Chance Qualifier - 1 Slot

Asia Last Chance Qualifier - 1 Slot

The teams will also have a chance to qualify for the different regional Last Chance Qualifiers through tournaments such as Valorant Tour Oceania, Valorant Strike Arabia, and Valorant Conquerors Championship.

Edited by Gautham Balaji