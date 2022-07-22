Valorant's first-ever international LAN event with live crowd to have smaller turnout than expected, as per ticket sales

After a short break of four days, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is set to return tonight. Fans are eagerly waiting for the action to resume as the top four teams in the competition will have a final shot to lift the Masters title on July 24.

It is a historic day for the game as fans will be allowed in the arena for the first time in any international Valorant LAN event. However, it seems to be a bit ponderous as it is set to have a smaller turnout than expected.

Only 50% of tickets have been sold, with just a few hours remaining for the day's first match.

Valorant fans accuse Riot Games of releasing tickets late, choice of venue for lesser turnout

In May, Riot announced it would allow fans in its subsequent two international Valorant LAN events. For that, it chose Copenhagen and Istanbul as the venues. Hence, the ongoing Copenhagen Masters is the first international LAN event with a live audience in the game's history.

Fans will be allowed at the Forum Copenhagen (the venue of the ongoing VCT Stage 2 Masters) for the first time tonight. They can watch back-to-back games.

Paper Rex will take on defending champions OpTic Gaming in the first game of the day in the Upper Final, whereas Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix will face each other in the Lower Semifinal tie in the second game.

However, ticket sales for tonight's Copenhagen Masters gamers are much lesser than expected. Fans are reluctant to turn out in numbers for the tournament, which is an alarming sign. As mentioned, only 50% of tickets have been sold till now for tonight's matchday.

Many fans blamed Riot for this situation. Some believe the late release of the tickets is a major issue for lesser attendance at the event.

A few fans outside Copenhagen couldn't arrange all the necessary things in time and had to cancel their plans to attend the marquee tournament.

Some also blamed the location. They believe North America or Asia would've been better options to host this event as fans in these regions are more into gaming than Denmark.

Others added that Paris (France) or Berlin (Germany) could've been better placed to host it in Europe than Copenhagen.

With just a few hours left for the matches to start, it will be interesting to see how many fans make it to the arena to watch their favorite teams in action. Riot will also look forward to the next two days for better attendance.

