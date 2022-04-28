Meet Selin Cuhadaroglu, voice actor of Valorant's new Initiator Agent Fade

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 brings the new Initiator, Fade, voiced by the actress Selin Cuhadaroglu.

Fade recently joined the Initiator clan, including Sova, Skye, Breach, and KAY/O. She can bring to light the deepest fears of her enemies. And her ability to hunt down enemies and gather intel for the team makes her overpowered.

The developers finally brought in a new Agent a long time after Neon was added in Episode 4 of Act 1. This is why fans are excited to use the character in the game.

The Agent stands out due to her true Turkish essence, courtesy of her voice and accent. Selin has lent her voice to the character to add the perfect Turkish touch to the Initiator Agent.

She has brought the Agent to life and Turkish representation to the game brilliantly.

Who is Selin Cuhadaroglu? Everything to know about the voice actor behind Valorant's Fade

Selin Cuhadaroglu has beautifully portrayed the new Valorant Turkish Agent, Fade. Selin is an actress from Turkey, Istanbul, and she completed her graduation from Enka Schools in 2017.

Selin is well known for her acting in Akinci (2021), Further Instructions (2015), and Let's Kick It (2017). Exhibiting an interest in acting from a young age, she has participated in plays as well. Apart from acting, she also has an interest in volleyball and photography.

This is the first time that Selin Cuhadaroglu has been seen working as a voice actor for a video game character. The voice actor shared her experience of working with Riot Games on social media and mentioned,

"I had the best time giving voice to Fade and being part of bringing Turkish representation to Valorant."

The game's narrative lead, Joe Killeen, appreciated the voice actor and recalled memories from the recording sessions with her. He said,

"The Fade recording sessions with Selin and the team is an experience I won't soon forget, such awesome memories."

Joe Killeen @RiotParmCheesy Fade launch! Voiced by the amazing Selin Cuhadaroglu! The Fade recording sessions with Selin and the team is an experience I won't soon forget, such awesome memories. And MAJOR shoutout to @PwamCider for his first Agent! Congrats!! Fade launch! Voiced by the amazing Selin Cuhadaroglu! The Fade recording sessions with Selin and the team is an experience I won't soon forget, such awesome memories. And MAJOR shoutout to @PwamCider for his first Agent! Congrats!!

Senior narrative writer Ryan Clements also appreciated Selin for her work and for being a "perfect" fit for the character on Twitter.

Ryan Clements @PwamCider I have to stress how perfect Selin was for this character. I feel so fortunate that we were able to work with her on bringing an authentic (badass) Turkish voice onto the team. I have to stress how perfect Selin was for this character. I feel so fortunate that we were able to work with her on bringing an authentic (badass) Turkish voice onto the team.

The Agent is now available in the game, along with the new Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass. Players can use the Agent and finally see for themselves just how much she has to offer.

