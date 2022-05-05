All Fade lineups for Ascent in Valorant

Valorant's latest agent, Fade, was revealed alongside Episode 4 Act 3, with the ability to hunt down enemies and reveal their position.

This makes the agent a decent agent pick for Ascent. The map has a long Mid area, along with two sites. Thus, gathering intel about enemies is vital to winning in Ascent. Fade can reveal their enemies and also resist them from being pushed into the site.

To play the agent effectively on the map, one needs to have a good knowledge of lineups and setups. This will make the rounds easier for the players to win.

Attacking Fade lineups and setups on Valorant's Ascent

Attacking A Site

Ascent's A Site attacking lineup for Fade (Image via Valorant)

To attack in A Site, one needs proper intel, or else it can become tough for the team to enter the site. Thus, Fade can easily gather information about the enemies' position and make the teammates aware of it.

To do so, the player needs to get up on the boxes in A Lobby. Then place the crosshair in such a manner that the line between the C and Q ability's HUD touches the window near the machine on the wall and shoot the Hunter. It will drop into A Site and reveal all the enemies.

From the same position, players can also use Seize and Prowler to make the site entry easier for the team. This will create space for the teammates as well.

Attacking B Site

Ascent's B Site attacking lineup for Fade (Image via Valorant)

Fade can make an aggressive site entry to Ascent's B Site easy. Teammates rushing to the site will be informed about their enemies' presence at the back of the site. To make it possible, Fade needs to stand in the left corner of the B Lobby. Then aim a bit away from the last building, below the wire and shoot Hunter with a jump. This will confirm the enemies' presence at the back and give intel to their teammates.

One can also move into B Main near the box, aim parallelly up the board's left edge in the window, and throw the Seize to clear the entrance.

Defending Fade lineups and setups on Valorant's Ascent

Defending A Site

Ascent's A Site defending lineups for Fade in Valorant (Image via Valorant)

Defending lineups are best for early rounds or for site retakes. To execute the defensive lineup at A Site, the player needs to come to A Rafter, behind the Windows. Then aim perpendicularly up near the rod and shoot with a jump to make it drop near the Graden entrance area. This will reveal enemies on the site, and make the retake easier with information.

Players can also use Prowler and Seize after gathering information and take direct fights with them.

Defending B Site

Ascent' B Site defending lineups for Fade (Image via Riot Games)

Ascent's B Main is mostly a common entry point for attackers. To defend it, one can easily do it by revealing their presence in B Main. To do that, the player needs to stand near the green box on the right side of the site. Then point at the window and shoot the Hunter to reveal them. Other teammates can easily push them and knock the enemies down.

Players can use Prowler on enemies to resist a heavy push into the site and stun them with the Seize.

Mid Control Fade lineups and setups on Valorant's Ascent

Ascent's Mid Control lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

Ascent's Mid is one of the main areas for enemies to attack. Thus, defending it remains a tough task. Fade can easily help the teammates in defining Mid through her Hunter lineup. The player needs to stand over the plate at the A Garden, point at the top dark brick's right corner, and throw up with a jump. This will reveal the enemies trying to enter the Mid Market.

For attack, one can also throw a Hunter from Mid Link at the Market to reveal the area. This will also make attacking easy for the team.

