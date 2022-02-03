Valorant Utility Guide: Mastering site entry on Ascent in Episode 4 Act 1

With the arrival of Valorant's latest Act, Disruption, Riot Games introduced a variety of changes that are sure to influence the game's meta.

Episode 4 Act 1 brought along a new Agent, an Ultra-Edition skin and a brand new Battlepass for Valorant players all over the world. The game's developers at Riot also made structural changes to a few maps in an attempt to balance out the gameplay.

With respect to the recent additions to the game, let's take a look at the most effective methods to enter the bomb sites on Ascent.

Most effective methods to enter sites on Valorant's Ascent

Valorant's official launch witnessed the addition of Ascent to the competitive pool. This Venetian map is famous for the impenetrable doors on each bomb site, and the open middle area which is renowned for attracting gunfights.

Ideally, teams prefer Jett as the lead Duelist on Ascent, with Reyna also coming in occasionally. It's common for teams to go with a double Initiator on Ascent, with Sova being the primary choice. Agents like Skye or KAY/O can also impact the team's shot at success on a map like Ascent.

Astra is preferred over her counterparts for smokes, whereas teams usually rely on Killjoy or Cypher for defensive support. Chamber, one of Valorant's recent Agent additions, also fits into the meta for playing Ascent and can provide excellent support to the team.

Ascent A-site entry

Controllers play a great part in gaining access to the bomb sites on Ascent. Due to the wide open mid-region, teams require Astra's assistance in covering enemy progression from the area.

A split-A push is a common mode of entry into A-site. Attackers can ideally split up and target the site to infiltrate the area more efficiently. Defenders usually have one player stationed on site and one at Tree, with an additional player occasionally holding Heaven or Dice.

On A-long, Sova can deploy his Owl Drone to gain recon on the Defenders situated within the site. With a similar objective, Skye can use her Trailblazers on A-short to clear enemies holding A-link and Garden. Astra can deploy her stars at pivotal points on the map to aid in taking over the bomb site.

Skye and KAY/O have flash utilities which are pivotal in disorienting the Defenders while entering the bomb site. KAY/O in particular can be a valuable entity due to his ability to suppress enemy Agents and create space for his team to enter.

Jett is the most common Duelist pick on Ascent, due to her ability to play off various elevated angles and to dash onto site. Chamber is a fairly recent addition to Valorant's Agent roster and has graced several pro team lineups on Ascent so far in the qualifying stages of VCT 2022.

Ascent B-site entry

Due to the structure of B-site, Defenders can conveniently play off their utilities and delay Attackers in their path. Sentinels like Killjoy, Cypher and Chamber have a set of defensive utilities that need to be cleared before entering the site.

In this regard, KAY/O's ability to line up his suppression blade is impressive, as it makes him capable of single-handedly neutralizing defensive enemy setups, particularly those of Killjoy.

He can also deploy his FRAG/MENT grenade accurately to destroy Killjoy's ultimate ability, which can be an incredible tool on a map like Ascent where Killjoy is deemed near-essential in defensive scenarios.

Sova is another Agent who is crucial to gain entry onto the site. His recon dart can be a great indicator of enemy whereabouts. Furthermore, B-site is unique due to the stretch of penetrable walls on-site, which improves Sova's efficiency in attack.

Astra can use her smokes to cover CT and Market, whereas her gravity well can be used post-plant or to lure out enemies pre-plant.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul