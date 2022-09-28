100 Thieves Valorant reportedly set to sign former XSET star Cryo

Professional Valorant player Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban is reportedly going to be signed by the Esports Organization 100 Thieves.

100 Thieves is an American Esports organization that was formed by former professional Call of Duty player Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag along with the National Basketball Association (NBA) team Cleveland Cavaliers. Although the organization was formed back in 2016, they joined the Valorant Esports scene in 2020 before experiencing instant growth in popularity with numerous wins to their name.

100 Thieves are one of thirty teams set to be a part of the Valorant Partnership Program and will be competing in VCT 2023 America's International league alongside other famous names such as LOUD, Sentinels, KRU, Cloud9, and more.

Former XSET player Cryo reportedly joining 100 Thieves Valorant roster

According to various sources online, Cryo will be joining the 100 Thieves roster in a first for the offseason transfer period. Previously, 100 Thieves wanted to sign Cryo for their team, but he was under contract with the Canadian team SoaR and was later acquired by XSET.

#RepTheSet #VCT Introducing the newest addition to our Valorant team for the 2022 VCT Circuit.Welcome, XSET @Cryocells_ Introducing the newest addition to our Valorant team for the 2022 VCT Circuit. 🏆Welcome, XSET @Cryocells_. 😈🔥#RepTheSet❌ #VCT https://t.co/2rMy1j9CEs

Cryo is considered one of the best professional Valorant players from the North American region. In 2022 itself, Cryo, along with his team XSET, won the VCT 2022: North America Stage 2 Challengers against OpTic Gaming in a 3 to 1 final score. He is mostly seen playing the role of a Duelist with Jett and a Sentinel with Chamber. His precise aim, coupled with great game sense, often earns him the Best Player title from the North American region.

Although there has been no official confirmation on who Cryo will be replacing on the 100 Thieves roster, recent speculations suggest he is expected to join 100 Thieves as a replacement for 100T Will. Will is often seen playing Jett or Chamber for 100 Thieves.

100 Thieves Overview: 2022

Despite 100 Thieves' popularity and huge fan base, their performances haven't been all that impressive recently. After winning the VCT 2022: North America Last Chance Qualifier against The Guard, their performance in VCT 2022: Champions was underwhelming. They secured ninth position after losing to Fnatic with a score of 2 to 1.

However, they have been looking to change things recently and seem to be headed in the right direction. Cryo's inclusion on their roster might just be the change they need.

As of now, there is no official announcement from either 100 Thieves or the player himself. Fans of 100 Thieves and Cryo alike are eagerly awaiting further developments.

