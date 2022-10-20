Valorant has entered its franchised VCT era, bringing massive changes to the competitive esports scene. Riot Games took the route of picking their partners for the upcoming VCT event and selected a total of 30 teams for the Valorant Partnership Program.

DRX is one of the teams that were able to secure a slot in the first franchising list. All the teams are scattering and recruiting the best players to form the roster for the upcoming VCT 2023. DRX took a bolder path and recently announced their roster without player changes.

Let us take a quick look at DRX’s Valorant roster for the upcoming world-stage events.

DRX finalize their roster for VCT 2023

DRX started their Valorant journey sometime around early 2022 and quickly rose to become the best Korean team and established themselves as one of the fiercest competitors in VCT 2022. The team secured the 1st position for both of Korea’s 2022 Valorant Challengers Stage 1 and 2, after which they proceeded to represent their region in Valorant Champions Istanbul.

DRX has been a very consistent team, with the players understanding their roles in the team and what needs to be done to secure the bigger objectives. It is refreshing for the fans to see the fluidity and synchronous gameplay that the team is capable of without effort.

The team has acquired a huge number of fans after their quick rise in popularity after each win while climbing the success ladder. DRX now boasts an entire community of supporters and fans who stand with the team and want to see them become world champions in future Valorant events.

The DRX Valorant roster will feature all the former members and a new 6th member. Here is the list of all the DRX players participating in VCT 2023:

Stax

Zest

RB

BuZz

MaKo

Foxy9

There has been no confirmation regarding who the new In-Game Leader (IGL) will be or if Stax will continue as the IGL for the team as he has done before. The role of the players in the team can be expected to remain the same, considering there have been no major changes. It will be interesting to see how teams form strategies with a new Controller Agent in the game.

Jung "Foxy9" Jae-sung was born on November 20, 2004, and will be the 6th member of DRX. His exceptional talent and mechanical skills truly shine and stand out when he plays sniper weapons. He will probably be situated playing Chamber or Jett as a constant sniper user for the team.

DRX has finalized its draft for VCT 2023 with just one new player who fills the 6th position. It is going to be exciting to see what the team comes up with and the capabilities of the new young player as he gauges himself against some of the youngest prodigies on the scene.

Poll : 0 votes