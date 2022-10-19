Sentinels completes VCT 2023 roster with Dephh as IGL

The popular esports organization Sentinels has officially completed its Valorant roster for the upcoming VCT 2023 season. Rory "dephh" Jackson, the final signee, was long rumored to be joining the roster, but the organization officially announced his addition earlier today.

The VCT 2023 off-season has been wildly eventful for all partnered teams. Amidst tight deadlines and multiple strict rules to follow, organizations have been trying to acquire the best talent and complete their initial roster as quickly as possible.

With some of the strongest Valorant athletes on its roster, Sentinels' position looks stronger than ever. Moreover, the team has always received significant fan support, which is expected to remain the same in VCT 2023, owing to TenZ's presence.

Sentinels acquires former XSET athlete dephh for their VCT 2023

Previously, Rory "dephh" Jackson was a part of XSET, which was one of the most influential teams in the erstwhile Valorant Champions 2022. Hailing from Great Britain, Rory is known for his exceptional in-game leadership qualities and plays the Agent role of an Initiator or Sentinel for his team.

Dephh's leadership skills were recognized even during his time in competitive CS: GO. Before switching to Valorant, he was formerly a professional athlete for Complexity Gaming and had garnered multiple achievements in the professional CS:GO scene as a part of the American esports organization.

With dephh joining the roster, Sentinels will have one of the strongest in-game leaders in Valorant esports by their side. As of now, here's what the team looks like:

Zachary "zekken" Patrone Tyson "TenZ" Ngo Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi Bryan "pANcada" Luna Rory "dephh" Jackson

dephh will be reunited with his former teammate, Zekken, who will play as a Duelist for the team. Alongside the XSET duo, the former LOUD athletes Sacy and pANcada have also joined Sentinels together and will play the in-game roles they have perfected so far.

TenZ is the only original Sentinels athlete that remains on the roster. He has been the face of Valorant and the organization since the very beginning. Although his contract was expiring at the end of the year, Sentinels chose to build a system around him and renew his contract for VCT 2023.

Alongside their players, the team also features two new coaches, who were the brains behind the roster rebuild. Former XSET coach Don "SyykoNT" Muir joined Sentinels earlier this month as the head coach and manager of the team. He works alongside former Ghost Gaming coach Adam "kaplan" Kaplan, who is now the new strategic coach for Sentinels.

