Sentinels Valorant team reportedly set to sign two new coaches

Valorant successfully entered its franchising era after the VCT 2022 Champions Istanbul Tournament concluded. Riot Games officially revealed all the names of the teams and organizations that were selected for the Valorant Partnership Program.

Following that revelation, Sentinels are reportedly preparing to sign two new coaches to strengthen their roster. One of the big names that made it to the first franchising list, Sentinels are being proactive in their recruitment.

The organization is reportedly leaning towards recruiting Syyko and Kaplan as the two new coaches. Let us take a look at all the names and the impact they have carried so far in the esports scene.

Sentinels set to sign new coaches for their Valorant roster

Sentinels have been one of Valorant's pillars since its release. Based out of North America (NA), the team has a massive community of supporters worldwide.

Sentinels have reportedly recruited Don "SyykoNT" Muir and Adam "Kaplan" Kaplan for the positions of Head Coach and Strategic Coach respectively. Both coaches have shining records and would definitely be an asset to the team.

Notably, Syyko previously worked as the manager and coach for XSET. Under his wing, XSET displayed one of the most explosive performances in the history of Valorant. During the recent VCT 2022 Champion Istanbul Tournament, the team ripped through the stages with several flawless victories.

Meanwhile, Kaplan has previously coached Ghost Gaming. He started out as part of a team named Code7, before migrating to SpaceStation Gaming (SSG) in 2022. He soon left the side and joined Ghost Gaming.

He guided the team through multiple Valorant tournaments like the NSG: Summer Championship and secured first position. Kaplan leading the strategic side would imply that the Sentinel roster would depend on him for competitive analysis and tactics.

Meanwhile, Syyko, as head coach, would oversee the execution and keep tabs on performances. He has proven to be a phenomenal trainer and an asset to his former team, XSET.

Sentinels have been unfortunate in recent VCT events, but securing their name on the franchising list grants them a slot in the upcoming VCT 2023 Champions. Furthermore, the partnership contract ensures their stay for another five years.

A strategic change in the roster and the addition of capable coaches goes a long way. The names mentioned above are subject to change as there have been no official announcements from Sentinels.

The final reveal of the roster list remains the primary method of confirmation of any changes, should the deals follow through.

