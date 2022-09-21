VCT 2023: All 30 franchise teams selected across Americas, EMEA, and Pacific

Following a lot of speculation and anticipation, Riot Games has officially unveiled 30 franchise teams for VCT 2023, across the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific regions. Throughout the first half of next year, the teams will compete against each other at the Regional Challengers to make their way to the Masters and finally Champions.

Valorant has grown to be one of the most-played competitive titles across the world in the last two years, all the while Riot Games has nurtured the esports ecosystem to grow across the seven continents. For the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour, Riot Games is bringing major changes to the format, including a whole new franchise system.

All 30 franchise teams selected for VCT 2023

VCT 2023 is subdivided into three regions, the Americas consisting of North America, Brazil, and Latin America, EMEA representing Europe, Middle-East, and Africa, and Pacific consisting of the Asia Pacific region.

Each region brings together 10 franchise teams who will compete across the Challenger stages to represent the region at the Masters and Champions. Let's take a look at the 30 teams and the regions they are representing.

North America, Brazil, and Latin America franchise teams

The Americas brings together the regions of North America, Brazil, and Latin America. Based out of Los Angeles, the list consists of tier 1 teams such as Sentinels, Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, Cloud9, as well as VCT 2022 Champions LOUD.

Here are the teams that will compete in the #VCT Americas International League in 2023!

Following 8 weeks of regular season play and playoffs, one team will be crowned The Americas Champion. With that being said, the full list of teams are as follows,

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

Furia

KRU Esports

Leviatan

LOUD

MIBR

NRG

Sentinels

Europe, Middle-East, and Africa franchise teams

The EMEA region, which is based in Berlin and consists of Europe, Middle-East, and Africa, has been one of the most consistent performers across the majority of esports tournaments. While the selection includes heavy hitters such as Fnatic, NAVI, and Team Liquid. it does not include the VCT 2021 Champions Acend following their disappointing performance in VCT 2022.

Similar to other regions, EMEA franchise teams will also face off across 8 weeks of regular season play and playoffs, after which one team will be crowned The EMEA Champion. The EMEA franchise teams are as follows:

BBL Esports

Fnatic

FUT Esports

Giants

Karmine Corp

KOI

NAVI

Team Heretics

Team Liquid

Team Vitality

Oceania, South Asia, South-East Asia, Korea, and Japan franchise teams

The Pacific Region, based out of Seoul, combines the South-East Asia, South Asia, Korea, and Japan regions with Oceania. While esports often defies the predictability, this region is perhaps the most unpredictable amongst the three. Teams like Paper Rex, Gen.G, Global Esports, T1, Team Secret have the capability to surprise fans, and it is unknown who might emerge as the heavy hitter.

@RushindraSinha #VALORANTChampions We did it people... South Asia is on the map. Congrats @GlobalEsportsIn . Welcome to the Pacific League. Our region's combined efforts for the last 2 years have culminated in this. Congrats to all you wonderful people! Tonight we celebrate! We did it people... South Asia is on the map. Congrats @GlobalEsportsIn . Welcome to the Pacific League. Our region's combined efforts for the last 2 years have culminated in this. Congrats to all you wonderful people! Tonight we celebrate!@RushindraSinha #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/V1xLmvbwz5

The Pacific region is sure to witness some nail-biting tough competition across the 8 weeks, leading to one team being crowned The Pacific Champion. The teams representing the region are as follows:

Detonation Gaming

DRX

Gen.G

Global Esports

Paper Rex

Rex Regum Qeon

T1

Talon Esports

Team Secret

Zeta Division

The 30 franchise teams will face off for the first time at the upcoming Kickoff Tournament at Sao Paolo, which will officially start the VCT 2023 season.

