VCT 2023: All franchise teams confirmed from EMEA region

Riot Games recently announced the names of the 30 teams who will compete in VCT 2023. Earlier, Riot Games released a note on their official website explaining how the upcoming franchising will affect the Valorant Esports ecosystem.

In 2023, Riot Games will introduce three new Valorant International Leagues with 10 partnered teams each. These teams will represent the premier level of competition in the upcoming VCT.

In a recent post from VCT's official handle on Twitter, Riot Games brought forth a list of 30 teams who are stepping into the brand new franchising system of Valorant Esports.

This article will list the 10 teams that have been confirmed from the EMEA region, stepping into the brand new VCT ecosystem.

What are the franchised teams confirmed for EMEA in VCT 2023?

EMEA is a huge region for competitive esports in general. Many of the best FPS (First-Person Shooter) players hail from these infamous regions.

Riot Games mentioned that they wanted a balance of teams whose reach spans the whole territory. Franchising also looks forward to hyper serving the biggest national audience.

The names of the teams that have been confirmed for franchising from EMEA are as follows:

Fnatic

Team Vitality

Team Heretics

Navi

BBL Esports

Team Liquid Karamine Corp

Giants

FUT Esports

KOI

The article from Riot Games also mentioned that the selected organizations represent the best-in-class in fan engagement, competitive operations, and business acumen. Riot Games are trying to build local rivalries that will draw audiences through high stakes matches while the Valorant esports fandom grow over the long term.

It can be safely said that the intense competition created with the franchising system will benefit the Valorant esports ecosystem in the future.

Riot Games also mentioned their priorities in the article. It mentions how they want to share the values of always putting fans and viewers first and celebrating the diverse community by supporting professional players in the franchising system.

It is clear that 30 teams participating in the franchising will make the Valorant Champions Tour ecosystem a vast competitive space. This system will also ensure that if a team fails to make a mark, their journey will continue over endless numbers of Challenger leagues that will run across the world.

This will offer the teams a place to win in their region and earn their place to compete in the international leagues through the brand new Ascension tournaments as well.

