Valorant set to establish 21 regional Challengers Leagues that will lead to partnership program

Riot Games is ready to introduce a brand new Valorant esports ecosystem with a detailed five-year plan. It will introduce a brand new Challengers League system with the goal of helping every single Valorant player compete in the game's competitive scene.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports Introducing VALORANT Challengers ‘23 Introducing VALORANT Challengers ‘23

The Challengers will include 21 leagues from around the world. Each of these will culminate in a playoff tournament where a single team will take the winners' title, becoming the league's champions. These tournaments will be held all over the world which will include: Americas, EMEA, and Pacific.

These 21 leagues will be divided between the regions, from where players will continue to play playoffs to progress further towards the Ascension.

How will Valorant's five-year professional ecosystem work?

Each of the three territories will host Challenger Leagues, which will culminate in a new event series. The league will crown the best team in the territory through the tournaments.

Teams who will successfully achieve victory at the three Challengers Ascension tournaments will be selected for the following year's International League, earning themselves a spot.

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



Challengers Ascension is a tournament of the best Challengers Teams, which will play for a spot in the new International League.



Teams that are promoted will only stay for 2 years in each league.



Challengers Ascension is a tournament of the best Challengers Teams, which will play for a spot in the new International League.

Teams that are promoted will only stay for 2 years in each league.

Partnered teams selected this year CANNOT be demoted

Riot Games already tried something similar in EMEA when they hosted the Valorant Regional Leagues 2022.

The 21 Challengers Leagues will be held across the globe and will include the following regions:

Americas

NA

LATAM North

Brazil

LATAM South

EMEA

Northern Europe

Southern Europe (Spain, Italy, and Portugal)

France and Benelux

Dach (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland)

Turkey

Eastern Europe

MENA

Pacific

South Asia (Includes India)

Thailand

Vietnam

Malaysia and Singapore

Korea

Japan

Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong

Philippines

Indonesia

Oceania

What is the Challengers Acsension?

Challengers Ascension will introduce a new tier of competition. The three regions: Americas, EMEA, and Pacific, will get their own Acsension Leagues. This tournament will serve as the climax of the Challenger Leagues, and will end with the top teams in each of the leagues climbing on to the Acsension League.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Until 2026, 1 team per region from Challengers will qualify into the International League, after that it will be 2 teams per region per year capping at 14 teams per region Until 2026, 1 team per region from Challengers will qualify into the International League, after that it will be 2 teams per region per year capping at 14 teams per region

One of these teams from each region will be competing for a spot in the next year's international league. For the winners of the 2023 Challenger Ascension tournament, this will mean a step up a notch as they head into the international league for 2024.

10 teams per international league will compete in global competitions in 2023. Meanwhile, Challengers and Ascension Leagues will climb their way to the single spot on the 2024 international roster of teams.

How will the Challengers promotion work?

All participating teams in the Challengers and Ascension tournaments will not compete for the international league spot in 2023, instead they will be fighting for a spot in 2024.

Teams that win the spot will earn two years in the International League, and from there they might be forced back to go to the Challengers League once the duration is over.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Valorant has announced a giant update for their Challengers scene and International Leagues



Each year teams from individual regions will have a chance to make the top league (qualified teams get promoted for 2 years then must re-qualify from challengers again) Valorant has announced a giant update for their Challengers scene and International LeaguesEach year teams from individual regions will have a chance to make the top league (qualified teams get promoted for 2 years then must re-qualify from challengers again) https://t.co/PBqA7b3oe1

Teams participating in the new Valorant path-to-pro will have to go through a great deal of competition to earn a spot in the International League all the way in 2024.

How many squads can the International League entertain in 2023?

In the 2023 International League, there will be 10 teams from each region who will be competing to become the best in the world. The tournaments hosted during this phase will be very similar to the Masters and Champions. Instead of qualifiers, the league will only host 10 of the partnered teams.

Riot Games hasn't announced the names of the teams who will be participating during the 2023 International League.

