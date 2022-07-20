Riot Games looks to shape the Valorant ecosystem for youths, announces official collegiate-level esports tournaments

Riot Games recently announced a new collegiate-level esports tournament in Valorant. The tournament will be held for school-based teams in all American colleges and universities accredited to the Riot Scholastic Association of America (RSAA).

The RSAA has worked with schools and colleges in the past with the College League of Legends (CLOL) and has helped shape the esports ecosystem.

The College Valorant Tournament (CVAL) is Riot Games’ next step in shaping the gaming ecosystem for young adults. The CVAl, however, differs slightly from the CLOL tournament, and will therefore have a different setup.

For now, this tournament will be restricted to the United States of America and Canada, but could later on extend to other corners of the globe . But Riot Games is yet to make a statement about the same.

College Valorant to focus on helping players grow from a young age

The idea behind the College Valorant tournament is quite similar to that of the College League of Legends tournaments organized by the RSAA. The main goal is to provide students with an environment that is highly competitive and will supplement their growth and their overall educational experience.

While it will remain independent of the professional Valorant circuit, the CVAL will also help scouts seek out young talents from schools and colleges.

To be eligible for this tournament, participants will have to fulfill the following criteria:

Be a part of a degree program for two years

Have a good academic standing in the school

Either be full-time students with the school, be part-time students who were previously full-time students and are expected to graduate within a year

Schools will be able to field multiple teams in this tournament.

CVAL tournament structure

The CVAL tournament will be divided into three seasons. Each season will have its own qualifier. These seasons will conclude with the College Valorant Championship, which is expected to take place in May or June 2023.

Colleges and schools will be allocated in one of the four regions for the tournament, and each region will have its own tournaments. The regions are as follows:

Valorant College East

Valorant College West

Vaorant College North

Valorant College South

In the first phase of the tournament, teams will be divided into 32 groups of 4. The #1 team from each group will make it to the second phase. The second phase will be a mixed eliminator, with the tournament being a single eliminator for the top 16. The top 8 from this group will be decided through a double eliminator.

The top two teams from each region and the end of every tournament will make it to the final of the College Championships. Only 24 teams will qualify through this method.

The remaining teams who made it to the top 16 in all three events in every region will be awarded tournament points. Eight teams who have scored the highest number of tournament points will make it to the finals. Ultimately, 32 teams will battle it out to win the title of the first ever College Valorant Champions.

