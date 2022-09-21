Riot Games reveals franchised teams for VCT 2023

Riot Games has officially revealed the names of all 30 Valorant teams who will be partnered with the company for the next 5 years of VCT. These 30 teams will be working closely with Riot from 2023 to 2028 to create the best possible esports experience for Valorant's global audience.

It wasn't long back when Riot disclosed their plans for the next five years of Valorant esports. The existing VCT format will be replaced by an entirely new one which will see 10 teams from each of these regions - Pacific (APAC), Americas and EMEA - compete in a league format. Riot has also addressed the various other changes that the Valorant audience can expect with this change in format.

Riot Games announces 30 partnered teams for VCT International Leagues

The VCT International Leagues in each of the 3 regions - Americas, EMEA, and Pacific - will comprise of 10 teams each. The list of all franchised teams includes a few fan favorites, along with some familiar faces and few new entrants. Here are all the teams partered with Riot Games for VCT 2023:

Americas

EMEA

Fnatic

Team Liquid

Team Vitality

Karmine Corp

Team Heretics

Giants Gaming

NAVI

FUT Esports

BBL Esports

KOI

Pacific

ZETA DIVISION

DetonatioN Gaming

Gen. G

T1

DRX

Team Secret

Paper Rex

Rex Regum Qeon

Talon Esports

Global Esports

In addition to these 3 international leagues, Riot Games has also confirmed the arrival of tier-2 league structures called Challenger Leagues. These leagues will be spread across all regions. A total of 21 Challenger Leagues will provide regional competition from all parts of the world to amplify their success by fighting for a spot in the Challengers Ascension tournament.

New teams will be promoted to the international leagues every year based on their performances in the various Challengers Leagues and the Challenger Ascension tournaments. A new in-game competitive system is also set to arrive before the 2023 season starts, allowing players to seamlessly connect the game to its esports ecosystem and get their shot at becoming a professional Valorant player.

Each of the 30 teams that have partnered with Riot Games will be given a yearly stipend by Riot, an amount which is estimated to be in six-figures. With Riot's financial aid, and by removing the risk of relegation, each of the partnered teams will have an exclusive opportunity to fight for the title of Valorant Champions while competing against the best possible opponents on a regular basis.

