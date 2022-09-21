Valorant franchising: Evil Geniuses is reportedly the final team to secure the NA slot

Valorant will introduce franchising for future Champions Tours, starting with VCT 2023. Riot is going to choose partners to embark on this new venture, opening up new opportunities for players worldwide.

Evil Geniuses was reportedly the final team to secure the slot from the Americas Region and will join KRU Esports, LEVI, MIBR, Sentinels, Cloud9, NRG, 100 Thieves, FURIA, and LOUD. This completes the 10 slots allotted to the region for the Valorant Partnership Program.

The Evil Geniuses organization is based out of Washington and will represent North America (NA) in the Americas Region.

Evil Geniuses final team to join from NA in the Valorant partnership program

Evil Geniuses (EG) is a large organization that has established itself in the Esports scene since the inception of competitive gaming. The organization has a long-running history in titles like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, League of Legends, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

Riot is very selective when offering teams and organizations a chance to participate in their Valorant Partnership Program. They have a strict filtering system that even most big names cannot crack.

EG being offered the chance to sign up on the franchising list will guarantee the organization a secure place in the upcoming Valorant Champions tournaments for the next five years. Apart from financial perks, the ability to always be able to present on a world stage will result in exponential growth for every selected name.

EG has always presented strong contenders in every esports title and has had noteworthy positions in multiple tournaments. A strong roster can be expected out of such a networked and successful organization.

They started their journey in Valorant in early 2021. Unfortunately, the team did not qualify for the higher stages. The partnership is expected to bring changes to the roster that will be competing for future tournaments of the famous esports title and as partners of Riot.

EG has also been consistently involved with the title in almost all tournaments that took place other than the VCT events.

EG has been competing in regional qualifiers since 2021 and has a gist of the level of difficulty that trails behind every match. The team will be playing directly in the VCT Champions 2023 which will prove to be yet another gauge to determine the player level.

With the reported news of Evil Geniuses joining the franchising list, the Americas Region`s first list of partners is hereby full. These teams have been selected by Riot under strict norms and it can be expected that the bar is only going to be set higher starting VCT 2023.

