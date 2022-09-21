All European (EMEA) teams rumored to be in Valorant franchising so far

Valorant will undergo massive changes in the esports scene by switching its route to a more localized vision. This shift will remarkably bolster its credentials as an esports title. Riot`s first step was to divide the entire globe into three regions - the Pacific, the Americas, and EMEA.

The VCT EMEA League will include Northern Europe, Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, Benelux, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Turkey, Eastern Europe, and Mena. Teams are racing to secure a spot on the first list of partners to guarantee their place in the future VCT Champions for the next five years.

Riot has a strict filtering and selection system for partnered teams. Furthermore, the game will enter its franchising era to expand its competitive scene and allow budding talents to become professionals from within the game itself.

Valorant franchising: Big EMEA teams likely partnering with Riot Games

The EMEA region will have 10 slots to its name for the first franchising list. Teams are reportedly lining up to push their names on the list and become part of the franchising program.

KOI

KOI is based out of and will be representing Spain on the franchising list. They entered the Valorant esports scene in early 2022, participating in Valorant Regional Leagues 2022 Spain. KOI performed decently and reached the semifinal stage in the aforementioned league.

Karmine Corp

Karmine Corp will be representing the region of France. The French side entered the Valorant esports scene in May 2022, participating in Stage 2: VRL 2022 France.

Fnatic

Fnatic has been a prominent contender in the VCT 2022 tournament. Their performances have been a compelling force in their quest to partner with Riot. Reportedly, Fnatic has already been accepted into the program. The side is based out of London and will be representing the region of Europe.

Team Liquid

Team Liquid has shown great potential in the VCT 2022 event and has apparently been accepted into the program. Their tenacity and skill proved their credentials for a slot in the franchising list. Team Liquid will also be representing the region of Europe throughout the proceedings.

Vitality

Vitality is a big EMEA name with a remarkable reach and presence in different esports titles. The organization has reportedly qualified to sign a partnership with Riot. Their recent victory in the Valorant Regional League 2022 France Stage 2 brought the spotlight on them, along with their progression to the finals of the VRL 2022 Finals.

Natus Vincere

Natus Vincere originates from Ukraine and will be representing the CIS region. The team had already begun their journey in 2021, but majorly played in the VCT Challengers EMEA 2022 and EMEA Last Change Qualifier.

Heretics

Reportedly, Heretics has also secured a spot on the franchising list for EMEA. It is a renowned organization in the Valorant esports scene, having achieved first position in First Strike Europe, 2020, and second place in the VCT 2021 Europe Stage 1 Masters. The organization is based in and will be representing Spain.

BBL Esports

BBL Esports is a renowned Turkish organization in the Valorant esports scene. The outfit entered the game back in July 2020 and flawlessly won the First Strike tournament in Turkey.

Giants

The Giants are one of the most renowned Spanish esports organizations to date. The team has a long and shining history in the esports scene, having won the Spanish LVP Rising Series twice and participated in VCT 2021: Europe Stage 3 Challengers. They also played in VRL Spain and secured decent positions, reaching the semifinals in both stages.

With the above names marking their places, this leaves only one slot for EMEA. However, this isn't a finalized list of teams partnering up with Riot Games. The company will unveil those details in the upcoming days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far