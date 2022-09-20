All North American (NA) teams rumored to be in Valorant franchising so far

Riot Games announced a tremendous change for Valorant's competitive scene. The esports title will go down a different path from what was followed for the VCT. The globe will be divided into three regions - the Pacific, the Americas, and EMEA.

The VCT Americas League will include NA, Brazil, LATAM North, and LATAM South teams. Multiple teams are competing for 10 spots in the franchising of Valorant in the Americas region. Big NA names could acquire a total of five slots.

Teams will be selected to partner up with Riot after a strict selection process as Riot`s First Person Shooter esports title is about to enter its franchising era. Teams are in a rush to be selected as they can secure a slot for themselves in the VCT 2023 Champions for the next five years.

The esports umbrella will expand to every street and corner according to their road map, giving a chance to secure a spot in the VCT 2023.

Valorant franchising: High profile NA teams likely partnering with Riot Games

George Geddes @GeorgeCGed Hearing there could be as little as 5 NA teams in the Americas region... Hearing there could be as little as 5 NA teams in the Americas region...

There has been much speculation about the teams joining NA's first Valorant franchise list. The community expects LOUD to be joining the list as they secured the world champions title in VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul. The crown comes with perks of its own.

Among the NA teams, OpTic Gaming is expected to be in the running. The team also gained robust status and a lot of spotlight after their spectacular performances throughout VCT 2022. They secured 2nd position in VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

Sentinels are rumored to be in the running as well, considering they are one of the pillars for Valorant in NA. The team had a fantastic impact on previous VCT events but failed to meet the fans' expectations in the last few months. Nevertheless, they brought a proper spotlight to Valorant and continue to grow in the Community.

Cloud9 could be one of the organizations to partner up with Valorant in the first franchising list. It is a huge organization with a considerable reach in multiple games. This arrangement would undoubtedly bring out a strong roster from Cloud9.

100 Thieves is one of the oldest teams to tap into the Valorant esports scene. In the past, the team had some trouble but returned stronger than ever towards the end of VCT 2022. The team recovered the expectations of their fans and presented a truly admirable display of skill and perseverance this year.

TSM has been a top-tier organization in multiple esports titles. They had a strong start in the game as well. The roster has a significant number of talented players and shows a lot of promise along with quite a lot of growth on individual grounds.

These could be the top contenders for the franchising list from NA in the Americas region. It is, however, only based on assumptions and considering the strictness of Riot`s filtering system for teams and organizations. The names have not been finalized yet and can change depending on Riot's final decision.

