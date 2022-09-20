Valorant patch 5.06 server downtime (September 20): Maintenance schedule for all regions 

The Valorant servers will be going offline temporarily today, September 20, 2022, in order to deploy the upcoming 5.06 patch update.

This will be the second patch that will be making its way to Episode 5 Act 1, and the tweaks that are looking to make their way to the live servers with this update are not exactly going to be a big one.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The gift of gods is waiting to be discovered. Heed the call–pick up the new ChronoVoid skinline. Available 09.21. PT The gift of gods is waiting to be discovered. Heed the call–pick up the new ChronoVoid skinline. Available 09.21. PT https://t.co/BKYmkKjLmj

According to the official Valorant Server Status page, the shooter’s clients will be taken down during the following timings:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 20/09/20222 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 20/09/20222 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on20/09/20222 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on20/09/20222 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 20/09/20222 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 20/09/20222 at 06:00 PDT

The servers are expected to be down for a couple of hours, however, players might have to wait for a bit longer to access Valorant if the maintenance schedule does not go as planned.

Valorant patch 5.06 expected to bring massive Stinger and Agent updates, along with the ChronoVoid bundle

There is not a lot that Riot Games has in store for Valorant patch 5.06, however, two of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the changes that will be making their way to Stinger and the ChronoVoid bundle.

The following are the changes that the developers have pushed for the stinger during the recent PBE cycle:

Primary Fire error adjusted from 1.6 error after 7 bullets >>> 1.3 error after 6 bullets

Our goal for the Stinger is to feel controllable and appropriately lethal at short ranges, but currently, even in close-quarters, it can feel out-of-control. Lowering the top spread should make it feel more reliable at the appropriate range once you’ve overcome the learning curve of the recoil.

Alt Fire first shot error adjusted from .5 >>> .35

For an option that's about being more accurate, it felt like the first shot had more variance than we'd like, especially at the ranges you'd want to use the burst fire mode.

Along with this, the ChronoVoid skin line will also be going live, and the skins are collectively going to cost 8700 VP (Valorant Points). Individual guns are likely to cost 2175 VP each, whereas the A Quo melee weapon will expectedly cost 4350 VP.

The following guns will be a part of the skin line:

ChronoVoid Phantom

ChronoVoid Vandal

Terminus A Quo (melee)

ChronoVoid Sheriff

ChronoVoid Judge

ChronoVoid Card

ChronoVoid Spray

ChronoVoid Gun Buddy

As for the Agent updates, while Riot Games have mentioned one of their their more recent Valorant dev blog that Cypher buffs will be on the cards along with nerfs for Chamber and Fade if future updates, it’s not yet certain if these changes are actually set for 5.06 or for a later patch.

