Valorant ChronoVoid skin collection: VFX, bundle price, variants, and more

Valorant enthusiasts can expect the arrival of a brand-new weapon collection in just a few days. Featuring both a Vandal and Phantom among other items, the ChronoVoid weapon collection will be Riot's latest cosmetic addition to Valorant. This bundle will replace the existing Champions 2022 and Kohaku & Matsuba collections upon its release.
The upcoming ChronoVoid skin collection made its initial appearance in the Valorant community back in April 2022 when a Twitter user leaked an image of the ChronoVoid Vandal. Although the leaked image was titled "Daedalus", we can expect it to be the codename assigned to the skin collection by the developers.
The ChronoVoid skin collection was later confirmed by Riot Games to be a cosmetic design that had been in development for a long time. In a now-deleted tweet, Riot Games name-dropped "Daedalus", terming it a "high concept god-like piece of weaponry".
Everything to know about Valorant's ChronoVoid skin collection
Bundle details
The upcoming ChronoVoid skin collection will consist of five weapon skins (including one melee), a player card, a spray, and a gun buddy. The items that come with the ChronoVoid bundle are listed below:
- ChronoVoid Phantom
- ChronoVoid Vandal
- Terminus A Quo (melee)
- ChronoVoid Sheriff
- ChronoVoid Judge
- ChronoVoid Card
- ChronoVoid Spray
- ChronoVoid Gun Buddy
Price and tier
The ChronoVoid skin bundle will collectively cost 8700 VP (Valorant Points) to purchase. Individual guns from the bundle are likely to cost 2175 VP each, whereas the A Quo melee weapon will expectedly cost players 4350 VP.
Riot Games has categorized the ChronoVoid weapon bundle as an Exclusive Edition (XE) skin collection. As a result, weapons from the ChronoVoid collection will not feature in any editions of the Night Market. The last weapon collection to be released in this skin tier was the Prelude to Chaos collection in Episode 5 Act 1.
Levels and variants
Being an Exclusive Edition weapon collection, the ChronoVoid bundle will have additional effects and variants that players can unlock using Radianite Points (RP). The upgradeable features of the items from the collection are as such:
Melee
- Level 1 - Custom model, animation, and visual effects
- Level 2 - Custom inspect animation, visual effects, and audio
- Variant 1 - Green Variant
- Variant 2 - Red Variant
- Variant 3 - Black Variant
Guns
- Level 1 - Custom model; custom ADS reticle; custom bullets
- Level 2 - Custom muzzle flash visual effects and firing audio
- Level 3 - Custom equip, reload, idle, and inspect animations, effects, and audio
- Level 4 - Kill Banner and Finisher
- Variant 1 - Green Variant
- Variant 2 - Red Variant
- Variant 3 - Black Variant
Release date
The ChronoVoid skin collection is expected to replace the two skin collections currently featured in the in-game store, Champions 2022 and Kohaku & Matsuba. Both skin collections will exit the in-game store on September 21 at 2:00 pm PDT/ September 22 at 2:30 am IST.
Valorant players all over the world can expect the ChronoVoid skin collection to arrive immediately after the two existing bundles expire on the aforementioned date. Skin enthusiasts will be excited to finally get their hands on some of the items from the highly anticipated ChronoVoid collection.