Valorant ChronoVoid skin collection: VFX, bundle price, variants, and more

Valorant enthusiasts can expect the arrival of a brand-new weapon collection in just a few days. Featuring both a Vandal and Phantom among other items, the ChronoVoid weapon collection will be Riot's latest cosmetic addition to Valorant. This bundle will replace the existing Champions 2022 and Kohaku & Matsuba collections upon its release.

The upcoming ChronoVoid skin collection made its initial appearance in the Valorant community back in April 2022 when a Twitter user leaked an image of the ChronoVoid Vandal. Although the leaked image was titled "Daedalus", we can expect it to be the codename assigned to the skin collection by the developers.

The ChronoVoid skin collection was later confirmed by Riot Games to be a cosmetic design that had been in development for a long time. In a now-deleted tweet, Riot Games name-dropped "Daedalus", terming it a "high concept god-like piece of weaponry".

Everything to know about Valorant's ChronoVoid skin collection

Bundle details

The upcoming ChronoVoid skin collection will consist of five weapon skins (including one melee), a player card, a spray, and a gun buddy. The items that come with the ChronoVoid bundle are listed below:

ChronoVoid Phantom

ChronoVoid Vandal

Terminus A Quo (melee)

ChronoVoid Sheriff

ChronoVoid Judge

ChronoVoid Card

ChronoVoid Spray

ChronoVoid Gun Buddy

Price and tier

The ChronoVoid skin bundle will collectively cost 8700 VP (Valorant Points) to purchase. Individual guns from the bundle are likely to cost 2175 VP each, whereas the A Quo melee weapon will expectedly cost players 4350 VP.

Riot Games has categorized the ChronoVoid weapon bundle as an Exclusive Edition (XE) skin collection. As a result, weapons from the ChronoVoid collection will not feature in any editions of the Night Market. The last weapon collection to be released in this skin tier was the Prelude to Chaos collection in Episode 5 Act 1.

ChronoVoid Vandal, Phantom, Judge, and Sheriff (Image via Sportskeeda)

Levels and variants

Being an Exclusive Edition weapon collection, the ChronoVoid bundle will have additional effects and variants that players can unlock using Radianite Points (RP). The upgradeable features of the items from the collection are as such:

Melee

Level 1 - Custom model, animation, and visual effects

Level 2 - Custom inspect animation, visual effects, and audio

Variant 1 - Green Variant

Variant 2 - Red Variant

Variant 3 - Black Variant

Guns

Level 1 - Custom model; custom ADS reticle; custom bullets

Level 2 - Custom muzzle flash visual effects and firing audio

Level 3 - Custom equip, reload, idle, and inspect animations, effects, and audio

Level 4 - Kill Banner and Finisher

Variant 1 - Green Variant

Variant 2 - Red Variant

Variant 3 - Black Variant

Release date

The ChronoVoid skin collection is expected to replace the two skin collections currently featured in the in-game store, Champions 2022 and Kohaku & Matsuba. Both skin collections will exit the in-game store on September 21 at 2:00 pm PDT/ September 22 at 2:30 am IST.

Valorant players all over the world can expect the ChronoVoid skin collection to arrive immediately after the two existing bundles expire on the aforementioned date. Skin enthusiasts will be excited to finally get their hands on some of the items from the highly anticipated ChronoVoid collection.

