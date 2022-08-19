Champions 2022 vs Champions 2021: Which Valorant bundle is better?

The Valorant community will soon welcome a brand new weapon skin and cosmetic bundle, courtesy of the upcoming Champions 2022 event. The bundle will drop in the in-game store next week, just in time for the new Act in Episode 5.

Last year, the community received an exclusive bundle for Valorant Champions 2021, carrying two captivating skins. The exclusivity of the Champions 2021 bundle enchanted fans more than its quality, which led to the community expressing their appreciation and love for it.

Available starting August 23rd for a limited time, get the Champions Phantom Skin, Butterfly Knife, and more in the store! Flex more than just your skills with the new #VALORANTChampions collection.Available starting August 23rd for a limited time, get the Champions Phantom Skin, Butterfly Knife, and more in the store! Flex more than just your skills with the new #VALORANTChampions collection.Available starting August 23rd for a limited time, get the Champions Phantom Skin, Butterfly Knife, and more in the store! https://t.co/OGqZH2DvEH

A while ago, many fans would regard the Champions 2021 bundle as featuring the best weapon skins in the game. However, with Riot Games announcing a new bundle representing the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022, the choice has now become slightly harder.

Champions 2022 vs Champions 2021 Valorant bundle: What do they include?

The Champions 2022 bundle is all set to drop on August 23 (US) and will include skins for the Phantom and a Butterfly Knife. The collection will also include a Trophy Card, Buddy, and Spray. As announced by Riot, the skins will not return to the Shop or Night Market, maintaining its exclusivity just like the Champions 2021 bundle.

The look and feel of the iconic Champions design has evolved, as can be deciphered from the trailer. The Champions 2022 Phantom looks incredible in its glossy red and gold cover with a slight hint of blue on the muzzle.

Alongside the Phantom, the Butterfly Knife with the Champion's Aura is a bright red cherry on the cake. Both skins will feature intriguing revamps over the Champions 2021's design, adding in a custom model change, custom firing audio, and two new additions to the Champion's Aura.

Lastly, the finisher of the Valorant Champions 2022 Phantom will light up the skies like that of Champions 2021, but will include a slightly reimagined take as the Champions 2022 Anthem plays in the background.

While the revamp of the Champion's Aura makes the upcoming bundle extremely promising, last year's exclusive bundle is still the original idea behind the Champion's Aura and will remain close to many fans' hearts. The bundle included only two items, a Champions 2021 Vandal skin and a Champions Karambit.

Which is the better bundle?

Right now, fans are awaiting the bundle's release to get a closer look at the in-game representation of the skins. Otherwise, the visuals from the trailer look fantastic and have already gained significant appreciation from fans.

The changes to the Champion's Aura with the upcoming bundle are magnificent, adding in a visual effect that evolves every 5 kills. Furthermore, the Butterfly Knife will have an easter egg that will appear when a player top-frags and secures at least 25 kills.

That said, the Valorant Champions 2021 bundle is a strong contender as it represents the iconic tournament from last year. The Champions 2021 Karambit comes with an exclusive animation, making it a favorite amongst many. However, many fans saw a better version of the same in Reaver 2.0 Karambit.

As of now, the Champions 2022 bundle holds higher ground due to its superior, revamped design and modern vibe. However, Champions 2021 will remain a favorite in Valorant, owing to its one-of-a-kind Vandal and Karambit skins.

