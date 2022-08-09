Valorant Reaver 2.0 bundle: Release date, weapons, and more

Valorant is bringing the most beloved skin bundle back to the game for a different set of weapons. Players will have the chance to grab Reaver once more, this time with Karambit as the melee. This is nothing but exciting news for skin enthusiasts in the game.

Patch 5.03 is set to roll out with today's update, which will go live at 11:00 CEST. The timing for the maintenance will be different for each region. New skin bundles usually drop a day after the update, but the release time of the new Reaver skin set will be the same for all regions.

The Reaver is a premium skin-line that will include five different weapons, this time for players to purchase from the store.

When Reaver 2.0 will drop in Valorant

Like the other bundles, the new Reaver 2.0 set will be available in the store a day after the official release of the patch. This means players can buy the Reaver 2.0 set on August 10, 2:00 pm PDT/August 10, 11:00 pm CEST/August 11, 2:30 am IST.

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks So yea. Reaver 2.



It will include a Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Karambit. The Variants will be the same as the original. So yea. Reaver 2.It will include a Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Karambit. The Variants will be the same as the original.

Patch 5.03 is confirmed to be released on August 9, 2022, at 11:00 CEST. The patch was supposed to be released in July, but the developers postponed it to August due to unforeseen issues.

The update has hinted it could be huge for Episode 5 as it could bring many quality-of-life changes to the game.

All Reaver 2.0 weapons coming to Valorant

This time, the all-new Reaver 2.0 will include different weapons. Players were initially skeptical when the leak regarding a new Reaver skin line surfaced on the internet. But now, the hype is rising by the minute around the community.

Reaver 2.0 will include the following weapon skins coming to Valorant:

Reaver Ghost

Reaver Spectre

Reaver Odin

Reaver Phantom

Reaver Karambit

henning @henninngg new Reaver 2.0 Bundle, probably coming at the start of the new act



Reaver Ghost

Reaver Spectre

Reaver Odin

Reaver Phantom

Reaver Karambit new Reaver 2.0 Bundle, probably coming at the start of the new actReaver GhostReaver SpectreReaver OdinReaver PhantomReaver Karambit https://t.co/og67FQfNBc

As a premium skin line, the whole bundle of Reaver 2.0 can be expected to cost around 7,100 VP. The bundle will have animations and finishers that Riot Games have not yet showcased.

This is a great chance for Reaver fans to get their hands on this bundle again.

There have been talks about the bundle about new animations, sound effects and finishers. Sadly, none of this has been confirmed by the developers at Riot Games.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Did you hear that? Did you hear that? https://t.co/S1WAEJhTad

Patch 5.03 is only a few hours away. The downtime can be four hours long, starting at 14:00 PDT/11:00 pm CEST. The update is expected to bring many changes apart from the new Reaver skin set.

Agents like Chamber, Neon, and Jett are getting some tweaks, and Valorant might have some quality-of-life UI changes. Some leaks around social media have also shown additions of Emotes to the game, but none of this has been officially confirmed by Riot Games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen