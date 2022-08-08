When is Valorant patch 5.03 dropping this week for Mumbai (India) server with Chamber nerfs?

Patch 5.03 for Valorant is all set to be rolled out on August 9, 2022. The upcoming update is sad news for Chamber mains as the Agent will be receiving major nerfs to his kit and abilities. However, a majority of the community have supported this decision as they feel that the teleporting Agent has been too strong for some time now.

You can expect the next patch, Patch 5.03, to start shipping August 9. We’re skipping our regular patch cadence this week to allow our engineers the time they need to upgrade our game engine. You can expect the next patch, Patch 5.03, to start shipping August 9.

Apart from the Chamber nerfs, the upcoming update will also bring other Agent and game changes. In fact, fans have been waiting for this ambitious update for Episode 5 from the month of July, but Riot Games decided to postpone the release date to August due to unforeseen issues.

With only a day left until the update, this article will provide further details about the release of this patch in Mumbai (India) servers, along with the Chamber nerfs.

When will Valorant's patch 5.03 will go live on the Mumbai server?

As of now, there has been no official word from Riot Games' Twitter handle regarding the exact timing of the patch notes. However, according to PBE, the release time will be at 02.00 pm BST (British Summer Time) on August 9.

This means that Mumbai (India) server players can expect to receive the update by 06.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), slightly later than BST but still on the same date. Like most other regions, Indian players will be receiving the update tomorrow.

There will be no difference in the updates based on the servers. For every region, there will be one global update sharing the same changes put out by the developers at Riot Games.

What are the Chamber nerfs rolling out with the upcoming 5.03 patch?

Valorant is likely to see a shift in the meta due to the upcoming Chamber nerfs with the upcoming August 9 update. Interestingly, these nerfs are already out in the PBE for players to test out. All of these changes are confirmed according to leaks and the PBE itself.

To make the Agent more balanced to play against, Riot Games have decided to nerf his entire kit. These changes will essentially serve as a soft rework of the Agent as his playstyle will not be the same as it used to be.

Rendezvous (E)

Base Cooldown increased 20s >>> 30s

Recall Cooldown increased 20s >>> 30s

Cooldown set to 45s whenever a Rendezvous anchor is destroyed

Radius Size decreased 21m >>> 15m

Trademark (C)

Slow Duration decreased 9.5 >>> 6s

Tour De Force (X)

Ultimate Points Required increased 7 >>> 8

Slow Duration decreased 9.5 >>> 6s

Tour De Force leg shot multiplier reduced 1.0 >>> 0.85

Headhunter (Q)

Bullet Cost increased 100 >>> 150

As expected, many Chamber mains will be saddened after this patch, but the Agent's high pick rate in both professional as well as ranked games is a clear indicator as to why it's required. Chamber will likely remain one of the best Agents on the Valorant roster as there is no other character who can replicate his abilities.

