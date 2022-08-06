Valorant patch 5.03: Release time for all regions, all expected changes, and more

Riot Games is all set to release the upcoming patch 5.03 for Valorant on August 9, 2022. The information in this article was provided by the PBE (Public Beta Environment) of the game instead of the official patch notes. Some of these changes may not make it into the final game as not all of them are confirmed.

The upcoming patch for Valorant is expected to bring tons of Agent changes along with some quality of life tweaks. There are rumors about a lot of the specific changes that got the fans excited on social media platforms.

This article will go through all the possible changes coming to Valorant along with patch 5.03.

Everything about the Valorant patch 5.03 landing this month

As the patch itself was set to roll out in July, Riot Games decided the best option would be to postpone the date to August. There are a lot of changes on the list for players to expect in the coming days.

The PBE has revealed a few of these tweaks, and more are expected to finally show up in the patch itself. Here is everything the community needs to know about the upcoming Episode 5 patch:

1) Release date for all regions

Valorant patch 5.03 will be released on August 9, and the timings for specific regions are as follows:

2:00 pm British Summer Time (BST)

6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

6:00 am Pacific Time (PT)

9:00 am Eastern Time (ET)

10:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

2) Agent nerfs and changes

Chamber

Chamber has been a top pick amongst professionals as well as ranked players. Dealing with his entire arsenal of powerful utilites is often a barrier a lot of players cannot overcome.

~ Trademark Slow & Ultimate slow Duration Decreased from 9.5s to 6s

~ Ultimate Point Increase from 7 to 8

Riot Games has decided to tweak him so that playing against him feels more balanced and fair. Here are all the nerfs coming to Chamber's kit in the next patch:

Rendezvous (E)

Base Cooldown increased 20s >>> 30s

Recall Cooldown increased 20s >>> 30s

Cooldown set to 45s whenever a Rendezvous anchor is destroyed

Radius Size decreased 21m >>> 15m

Trademark (C)

Slow Duration decreased 9.5 >>> 6s

Tour De Force (X)

Ultimate Points Required increased 7 >>> 8

Slow Duration decreased 9.5 >>> 6s

Tour De Force leg shot multiplier reduced 1.0 >>> 0.85

Headhunter (Q)

Bullet Cost increased 100 >>> 150

Chamber is almost having his whole kit nerfed for several reasons, according to the developers at Riot Games. Players will now have a fair chance against the French arms dealer.

Neon

Neon received some mixed changes with this patch. Players will now have to go the extra mile in order to get the rewarding feeling of securing kills with her abilities.

Neon's Ultimate ability will get a slight buff regarding the headshot multiplier, which will basically result in a one-shot kill if aimed at the head. The changes are as follows:

Damage per shot reduced 22 >>> 18

Leg shot multiplier reduced 1.0 >>> 0.85

Killzone increased 15m >>> 20m

Headshot multiplier increased 1 >>> 3

Jett

Although Jett's nerf is minor, it is still worth mentioning as it will be rolled out with the patch itself.

Jett is receiving a regional damage multiplier nerf:

Bladestorm (X) leg shot multiplier reduced 1.0 >>> 0.85

The knife's overall damage is still intact, but if players choose to hit an opponent in the leg, the multiplier has decreased.

3) Patch 5.03 rumors

Social media is the temporary home of many of the leaks that end up making it to the game. Rumors surfaced on Twitter a while ago mentioning some of the social and UI changes that Riot Games could possibly introduce in Valorant.

As the new patch release date gets closer, here are all the rumored changes that Valorant might introduce on August 9:

New Agents UI

Valorant's new UI changes have been leaked on Twitter. According to the post, the new UI will not only change the Agents preview section but some other parts as well.

The new Agent preview section will allegedly have a sleeker design, with smooth animations and transitions.

Emotes

A brand new Emotes system is also in the works, according to rumors. Riot Games could possibly release a Fortnite-like Emote mechanic for Valorant.

~ Emotes SEEM to be coming to VALORANT

~ 3rd Person, Can't Move, Fortnite-Like.

There will also be a selection wheel (similar to Fortnite) that players can use to trigger Emotes they own. Players will also become stationary for the duration of the animation.

New Reaver skins

Rumors have it that Riot Games is about to drop a new skin line for the Reaver set. The bundle will include the following weapon skins:

Ghost

Odin

Phantom

Spectre

Melee (Karambit)

Reaver has always been a community favorite skin line. If the rumors are true, fans will have the chance to acquire this beautiful skin set once more for a different set of weapons in Valorant.

These are all the possible changes that are set to be released with the upcoming patch 5.03 for Valorant. Some of the changes may not arrive with this update, but there is a new PBE schedule released, according to leaks.

New information regarding the update will be announced on Riot Games' official Twitter handle.

