Valorant to introduce Fortnite-like emote system in future updates

Valorant may introduce its very own emote system similar to other multiplayer games like Fortnite. According to ValorLeaks, Riot Games are working on an upcoming emote system that they plan to introduce into the game soon. Although the exact details of how this system would work are still unknown, the video in the tweet still gives viewers a brief idea of the mechanic in general.

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



~ Emotes SEEM to be coming to VALORANT

~ 3rd Person, Can't Move, Fortnite-Like.

~ You will have a wheel in-game where you can select the emote to use. (Possibly Spray as well)



Valorant Emotes | #VALORANT https://t.co/g1gYe9AJ1Z

Riot Games have always displayed good creativity in their hopes of making Valorant a unique gaming experience. When it comes to tactical abilities and Agents, developers have always brought forth creations that stand out from every other game in the industry.

With that being said, an emote system is certainly not the most groundbreaking invention in the video game industry, with many PvP and PvE titles such as Fortnite and Destiny featuring emotes for players to try and show off.

Valorant to introduce new emote option in the game

It is yet to be seen how the majority of the playerbase will react to the idea of emotes in Riot's 5v5 tactical shooter. According to ValorLeaks, it can be said that some fans are already against it, while others don't really see an issue with it.

The post provides minimal information that can still shed some light on this potential addition. There has been no confirmation from Riot Games yet on how these emotes will work in matches or if players will even be allowed to use them in the heat of battle.

As stated in the post, these emotes will change the player's camera to third-person mode once they are activated, following which, players will not be able to move their character. This will be a huge similarity in emote usage compared to games like Fortnite.

The aforementioned emotes can be accessed through a selection wheel in-game similar to GTA V's weapon wheel, which will show all the available emotes players can use.

The Twitter post shows Jett, a Duelist Agent from the Valorant roster, performing a standing and action emote in the video. It can be assumed that Riot Games will introduce a fair number of emotes to the game, which could also help players socialize within the game through gestures very similar to No Man’s Sky or Destiny.

As of now, Valorant's cosmetic range is limited only to weapons, but the new emote option could be a step in a different direction for Riot Games. It is yet to be seen how players will be acquiring these emotes.

Right now, skins and other cosmetics can be purchased through the Battle Pass, the in-game store, the Night Market, and Agent Contracts. The addition of emotes could possibly open the door to new ways of obtaining cosmetic items in Valorant. Players may have to pay for some of these emotes with real-life money while some could be free and available through the Battle Pass.

As there is nothing official out on the acquisition process of these in-game items, it can be assumed that they will be available to obtain through the various ways Riot Games provides for other cosmetics as well.

