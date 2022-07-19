Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market start time for all regions

The Night Market, one of the most anticipated in-game events in Valorant's calendar, is set to arrive in a day's time. This periodic event arrives once every Act, bringing forward a set of exciting offers for the game's playerbase.

In every edition of the Night Market, players will be presented with a set of six unique weapon skins at a randomly discounted rate. They will have close to two weeks to purchase the weapons, after which the Night Market concludes.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Sun’s dropping. Must be about time for a Night. Market. // 07.20 to 08.02 Sun’s dropping. Must be about time for a Night. Market. // 07.20 to 08.02 https://t.co/q6gyQtivJq

Valorant players can expect the Night Market to arrive once every two months. According to Riot Games, Episode 5 Act 1 of Valorant will witness its Night Market being held between July 20 and August 2, 2022.

When does the Night Market begin in each region in Valorant?

Unlike patch updates, the Night Market kicks off in all regions at the same time. The timing of the event's commencement also coincides with the refresh time of the in-game store's Daily offers.

Riot Games is yet to confirm the start time of Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market. However, keeping in mind the timings of the previous Night Market, the upcoming event is set to start on July 20 at these schedules:

5.00 PM PDT

7.00 PM CDT

5.30 AM IST

1.00 AM BST

Players will have the option to view their Night Market by clicking on the card-shaped icon adjacent to the store on the game's home screen. Upon clicking, the contents of the Night Market will be unveiled. Players cannot re-roll their skin listings once it has been revealed.

After the Night Market arrives, players will have a total of 13 days to purchase up to six weapon cosmetics for a discounted rate. The refund policy on skins purchased from this event is the same as that of the in-game store.

What skins can you expect in the Night Market?

Valorant's playerbase can surely expect some of its finest skin collections to appear at a majorly discounted rate. However, not all weapon skins released in the game will be eligible for this event.

Only weapon skins that belong to the Select, Deluxe and Premium edition skin tier can be featured in the Night Market, denying players access to Exclusive and Ultra edition skins at discounted rates. The cost of skins in these tiers without a discount is:

Select - 875 VP (Melee: 1750 VP)

- 875 VP (Melee: 1750 VP) Deluxe - 1275 VP (Melee: 2550 VP)

- 1275 VP (Melee: 2550 VP) Premium - 1775 VP (Melee: 3550 VP)

Additionally, skins that belong to the aforementioned categories, but were released in the ongoing or previous Acts of Valorant, will not make it to the upcoming Night Market.

Weapon skins from the Endeavour, Team Ace, Doodle Buds and Gaia's Vengeance skinlines will be the latest skins to enter the Night Market skin-pool.

While some of the most expensive skin collections like Protocol 781-A, RGX 11z Pro, Ruination, Elderflame and a few others will shy away from the Night Market, players can expect the event to have a remarkable pool of weapon skins that are both appealing and available for a favorable price.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far