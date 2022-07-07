How to master site entry with Duelists on Valorant's new Pearl map 

The latest addition to Valorant's map pool, Pearl, offers players a battlefield in a scenic underwater city. Players waited a long time for Pearl, and it was introduced almost 10 months after Valorant released their previous map, Fracture.

Pearl consists of tight chokepoints and is riddled with various props that players can use as cover. While it can be difficult to enter either of the bomb sites on the map, Duelists can help make the task a tad easier.

A guide for Duelists to enter sites on Valorant's Pearl

Duelists are generally known to be the first point of contact between the two teams in a Valorant round. They boast a kit of abilities that help them contest angles easily and with a low amount of risk involved, usually having some form of movement built in to escape sticky situations.

Duelists are essential on Pearl due to the number of angles attackers have to fully clear to gain entry into either one of the sites. Duelists can create space for their team and force Defenders to take an unfair fight. Here's how players can enter sites on the new Valorant map as a Duelist.

How to enter A-site as a Duelist

As a Duelist in Valorant, the player will be the first point of contact when attempting to push towards the A-site. They need to be careful, however, as the Defenders might push into A-main in an attempt to catch someone off-guard at the connector between main and A-restaurant.

Contesting A-main (Image via RiotGames)

Players can utilize abilities such as Neon's High Gear to reach the contested point early and clear it before the enemies get to it, but jiggle peeking the angles around the box is also a great way to ensure that no one is crouched up behind it for some cheeky kills.

Once at A-main, Defenders will be guarding the small chokepoint that enters the A-site. Players must first use their flash or smoke utility to clear the A-link, which is one of the most common angles for Defenders to hold.

Creating space by pushing into the site (Image via RiotGames)

Once the bulk of the player's utility is expended in closing off tough angles, Valorant's Duelists can use their movement abilities to push into the site, throwing off the aim of any Defender trying to hold it down. This creates space for the rest of the team to start pushing into the site while the Duelist clears as many spots as possible and searches for a frag to put their team on the front foot.

How to enter B-site as a Duelist

The B-site on Valorant's Pearl is a bit more straightforward as it consists of an elongated open area that leads into the site, and it is generally much easier to cut off angles within the site to push forward and take control.

Utility for B-hall (Image via RiotGames)

Players need to make sure they do peek into the B-main area without first using some form of utility to ensure no one has them scoped down from B-hall or the pillar right in the middle of B-main.

After using either their smoke or flash to cross to B-ramp, players can proceed forward from the left side of the pillar to negate anyone trying to peek from the corner of the B-site entrance and obscure vision from the B-hall Defender.

Pushing into B-hall (Image via RiotGames)

Defenders may be attempting to hold a small area to the left of the pillar or behind B-screen. These can be cleared or blocked off using utility such as Jett's Cloudburst to put them in an unfavorable position, and the Duelist can then push in for an entry kill.

Once at the end of the pillar, players need to use utility yet again to contest the B-tower and B-site area while clearing each of the angles methodically. They can eventually push into site or B-hall, giving their team control over the major points in the site and ideally picking off anyone willing to contest these angles.

