Valorant Night Market: All eligible skin collections to look out for in Episode 5 Act 1

The Valorant Night Market is set to make its much-awaited return, as Riot Games has officially announced its eleventh iteration, hyping up fans of the game from around the globe. The upcoming Night Market will start from the 20th of July 2022 and run until the 2nd of August 2022.

Valorant has provided its player base with the Night Market system since Episode 1 Act 3, turning it into one of the most popular recurring events in the game. With skins being one of the defining features of the game when it comes to personalization, it's easy to see why the event is a boon for every player.

Valorant Night Market skin collection list for Episode 5 Act 1

Valorant's Night Market gives players an additional section in their shop, which lets them avail 6 weapon skins from previous collections at a discounted price. The skins are chosen at random, but with the update that came with Episode 4 Act 1, players are guaranteed to receive at least two premium edition skins and a maximum of 2 weapon skins from the same collection.

The number of skins that are featured during the event is steadily increasing, with Riot Games introducing fresh new weapon collections every few weeks. However, to maintain consistency and a sense of exclusivity with its newer collections, the Night Market will not contain any skins that have been released in the previous two acts.

Eligible skin collections for Episode 5 Act 1

In this iteration of the Valorant Night Market, 44 unique weapon skin collections will be up for grabs at a discounted price. Each collection is separated into tier-editions based on their price and overall visual effects. The following are the different tiers and the number of collections they contain, including 9 Select Edition collections, 13 Deluxe Edition collections and 22 Premium Edition collections.

The weapon collections that are eligible to appear in the Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market are:

Select Edition

Cost without discount: 875 VP (Melee: 1775 VP)

Convex Collection

Endeavor Collection

Galleria Collection

Infantry Collection

Luxe Collection

Prism II Collection

Rush Collection

Sensation Collection

Smite Collection

Deluxe Edition

Cost without discount: 1275 VP (Melee: 2550 VP)

Aristocrat Collection

Avalanche Collection

Horizon Collection

Minima Collection

Nunca Olvidados Collection

Prism Collection

Sakura Collection

Silvanus Collection

Snowfall Collection

Tigris Collection

Wasteland Collection

Winterwunderland Collection

Team Ace Collection

Premium Edition

Cost without discount: 1775 VP (Melee: 3550 VP)

Celestial Collection

Doodle Buds Collection

Ego Collection

Forsaken Collection

Gaia's Vengeance Collection

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection

Ion Collection

Magepunk Collection

Nebula Collection

Oni Collection

Origin Collection

Prime Collection

Prime//2.0 Collection

Radiant Crisis 001 Collection

Reaver Collection

Recon Collection

Sovereign Collection

Spline Collection

Tethered Realms Collection

Undercity Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol.1 Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol.2 Collection

Due to how the system works, there will be quite a few new collections that will join the Valorant Night Market roster this time around. There are 2 new Premium Editions, 1 new Deluxe Edition and 1 new Select Edition collection making their debut in the Episode 5 Act 1 market:

Endeavor Collection (Select Edition)

Team Ace Collection (Deluxe Edition)

Doodle Buds Collection (Premium Edition)

Gaia's Vengeance Collection (Premium Edition)

The collections that will be joining this extensive list once the next Act's Night Market begins are the Titanmail (Deluxe edition), Neptune (Premium edition) and Xenohunter (Premium edition) collections.

