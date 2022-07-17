Valorant Night Market: All eligible skin collections to look out for in Episode 5 Act 1

The Valorant Night Market is set to make its much-awaited return, as Riot Games has officially announced its eleventh iteration, hyping up fans of the game from around the globe. The upcoming Night Market will start from the 20th of July 2022 and run until the 2nd of August 2022.
Valorant has provided its player base with the Night Market system since Episode 1 Act 3, turning it into one of the most popular recurring events in the game. With skins being one of the defining features of the game when it comes to personalization, it's easy to see why the event is a boon for every player.
Valorant Night Market skin collection list for Episode 5 Act 1
Valorant's Night Market gives players an additional section in their shop, which lets them avail 6 weapon skins from previous collections at a discounted price. The skins are chosen at random, but with the update that came with Episode 4 Act 1, players are guaranteed to receive at least two premium edition skins and a maximum of 2 weapon skins from the same collection.
The number of skins that are featured during the event is steadily increasing, with Riot Games introducing fresh new weapon collections every few weeks. However, to maintain consistency and a sense of exclusivity with its newer collections, the Night Market will not contain any skins that have been released in the previous two acts.
Eligible skin collections for Episode 5 Act 1
In this iteration of the Valorant Night Market, 44 unique weapon skin collections will be up for grabs at a discounted price. Each collection is separated into tier-editions based on their price and overall visual effects. The following are the different tiers and the number of collections they contain, including 9 Select Edition collections, 13 Deluxe Edition collections and 22 Premium Edition collections.
The weapon collections that are eligible to appear in the Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market are:
Select Edition
Cost without discount: 875 VP (Melee: 1775 VP)
- Convex Collection
- Endeavor Collection
- Galleria Collection
- Infantry Collection
- Luxe Collection
- Prism II Collection
- Rush Collection
- Sensation Collection
- Smite Collection
Deluxe Edition
Cost without discount: 1275 VP (Melee: 2550 VP)
- Aristocrat Collection
- Avalanche Collection
- Horizon Collection
- Minima Collection
- Nunca Olvidados Collection
- Prism Collection
- Sakura Collection
- Silvanus Collection
- Snowfall Collection
- Tigris Collection
- Wasteland Collection
- Winterwunderland Collection
- Team Ace Collection
Premium Edition
Cost without discount: 1775 VP (Melee: 3550 VP)
- Celestial Collection
- Doodle Buds Collection
- Ego Collection
- Forsaken Collection
- Gaia's Vengeance Collection
- Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection
- Ion Collection
- Magepunk Collection
- Nebula Collection
- Oni Collection
- Origin Collection
- Prime Collection
- Prime//2.0 Collection
- Radiant Crisis 001 Collection
- Reaver Collection
- Recon Collection
- Sovereign Collection
- Spline Collection
- Tethered Realms Collection
- Undercity Collection
- VALORANT Go! Vol.1 Collection
- VALORANT Go! Vol.2 Collection
Due to how the system works, there will be quite a few new collections that will join the Valorant Night Market roster this time around. There are 2 new Premium Editions, 1 new Deluxe Edition and 1 new Select Edition collection making their debut in the Episode 5 Act 1 market:
- Endeavor Collection (Select Edition)
- Team Ace Collection (Deluxe Edition)
- Doodle Buds Collection (Premium Edition)
- Gaia's Vengeance Collection (Premium Edition)
The collections that will be joining this extensive list once the next Act's Night Market begins are the Titanmail (Deluxe edition), Neptune (Premium edition) and Xenohunter (Premium edition) collections.