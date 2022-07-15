Top 10 rarest weapon skins in Valorant in 2022

Valorant has been one of the most prominent first-person shooter (FPS) games in the past couple of years. It has been pulling in consistent numbers and has turned into a direct competitor to other established names in the genre such as Call of Duty and Counter-Strike.

Similar to those games and what is generally the norm these days, skins are an essential part of the overall experience. They help players personalize their experience by providing a sense of visual uniqueness, however, this also introduces to us the concept of the "skin market."

Due to the exclusive period of time that skins in Valorant can be acquired in, some are much more scarce in circulation and are thus given a status of rarity.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The shifting dunes have uncovered something special for your collection. Pick up the Sarmad collection now. The shifting dunes have uncovered something special for your collection. Pick up the Sarmad collection now. https://t.co/295ggty2db

Exploring 10 Valorant skins and what makes them rare in 2022

A large number of the rarest skins are relatively cheap due to the majority of them being from previous Valorant Battlepasses from when the game was initially released. The large amount of experience required to complete these passes was tough at the time, which has thus attributed to the mentioned skins getting quite a conveted spot.

10) Aerosol collection

The Aerosol Collection was released as part of the Battlepass during the Formation Episode 2 Act 1 on January 12, 2021. It offered players a collection of skins for the Bucky, Shorty, Operator, and the Odin.

The collection consists of a graffiti theme, with every weapon having its own unique color palette, which provides a sense of artistic rebellion when compared with the usually sleek skins in Valorant.

9) Polyfox collection

Next up is the Polyfox Collection, which was released during the Battlepass for Ignition Episode 1 Act 2 on August 4, 2020.

The collection consists of skins for the Judge, Bulldog, Sheriff, and Guardian. It portrays drawings of a fox but with a uniquely symmetrical stylization that uses precise triangular shapes to bring an almost origami-based theme to the skins.

8) Couture collection

The Couture Collection was part of the very first Battlepass ever released by Valorant. It was available during Ignition Episode 1 Act 1 from June 2, 2020, onwards and hosted skins for the Bulldog, Stinger, Frenzy, and Marshal.

The collection catered to minimalists in the game, and consisted of almost ivory white coloration with minimally detailed marks along its sides, giving it an almost luxurious texture.

7) Dot EXE collection

Yet another collection from the elusive Ignition Episode 1 Act 1, Dot EXE was also a part of the first Battlepass, which concluded on August 4, 2020. The weapons featured in this collection are Odin, Ghost, Judge and Vandal.

The skins attempt to capture a slightly more futuristic feel. They have a black coated body and bright white lines that contrast against the base, which brings the illusion of vibrance to the skin and reminds some of the movie Tron: Legacy.

6) Hivemind collection

Part of the Battlepass during Ignition Episode 1 Act 2 which was available from August 4, 2020, Hivemind featured weapons such as Ares, Spectre, Vandal and Shorty, along with a schimitar-looking knife skin too!

It was themed around a metallic variation of an organic insect's hive, which gave it sort of an alien feel for its wielders.

5) Kingdom collection

The Kingdom collection was the absolute first Battlepass collection in the game to feature a knife. It was released during Ignition Episode 1 Act 1 on June 2, 2020, and featured skins for Bucky, Spectre, Phantom, Classic, and of course, the Kingdom Knife.

The skins are a mix of silvery metallics and black grips, with prominent yellow lines running down its sides. Despite being very basic overall, they are still well sought after due to their early release.

4) Ruin collection

The Ruin collection made its debut during Ignition Episode 1 Act 3, October 13, 2020, and brought one of the most iconic knives in the game with it, the Ruin Dagger. It featured skins for the weapons Marshal, Shorty, Guardian, Vandal and, of course, the coveted knife.

The skins have a dark black base with metallic gold accents, giving it a truly royal theme. They even have glittering crystalline red parts, which turn them into one of the best Battlepass skins in the game.

3) Champions 2021 collection

Riot Games has created an intricate and long format for its Valorant competitive tournaments. The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) consists of various stages, both regional and international, which eventually end with the best teams duking it out in the climax of the year, the Valorant Champions.

So far, only one iteration of the tournament has occurred and Riot released a Champions themed Vandal and Knife to celebrate. These skins have gold and black decals with the Champions logo and only time will tell if there will make a comeback.

2) Wavefinder Shorty

Wavefinder Shorty was released in January 2022 as an exclusive Twitch Prime reward for subscribers of the service. It was the first of its kind and no other gun in the game has the same design.

The skin features a matte black background accompanied by gold and silver accents which depict a sort of monochromatic contour found on maps.

1) Arcane Sheriff

Riot Games announced their Netflix series titled Arcane during the last quarter of 2021. The series involved their other major gaming franchise, League Of Legends. In the form of a promotion for the upcoming show, Valorant released the Arcane Sheriff skin on November 5, 2021.

The Sheriff skin is one of its kind and is a replica of the gun one of the main characters, Jinx, from in the show. It completely changes the design of the traditional sheriff and even the animations associated with it when shooting and holding the gun.

The above-mentioned factors make it not only one of the rarest skins in the game but also the most sought-after one due to its unparalleled uniqueness.

Note: This article is subjective and represents the author's opinions.

