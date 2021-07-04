Valorant melee knife skin tier list

Weapon skin is an integral part of the Valorant cosmetic setup that sets players apart from one another.
Valorant is currently one of the most played competitive FPS esports games within a year of its launch. The game Valorant follows a free-to-play model and monetizes cosmetic items. From player cards and sprays to gun buddies, players can purchase multiple cosmetic items that set themselves apart.
One of the main aspects of cosmetics is the weapon skins. Players can purchase the skin from the store or get it from the battle pass tiers.
Tier list of all Valorant melee knife skins
The default Valorant Knife can be equipped with multiple skins. Each Seasonal Battle Pass also includes a melee skin. From the Kingdom Knife and Elderflame Knife to the K/TAC Knife, here are all the skins ranked in the tier.
S Tier
Elderflame Knife - 4,950 VP
Glitchpop II Knife - 4,350 VP
Oni Knife - 3,550 VP
Tethered Realms Knife - 3,550 VP
Origin Knife - 3,550 VP
A Tier
Singularity Knife - 4,950 VP
Glitchpop Knife - 4,350 VP
Reaver Knife - 3,550 VP
Prime Knife - 3,550 VP
Celestial Knife - 3,550 VP
Go Volume 1 Knife - 3,550 VP
Forsaken Knife - 3,550 VP
Ruin Knife - Episode 1 Ignition Act 3 Battle Pass
Outpost Knife - Episode 2 Formation Act 1 Battle Pass
K/TAC - Knife Episode 3 Reflection Act 1 Battle Pass
B Tier
Sovereign Knife - 3550 VP
Ego Knife - 3,550 VP
Spline Knife - 3,550 VP
Nebula Knife - 3,550 VP
Imperium Knife - 2,550 VP
Megepunk Knife - 1,775 VP
Hivemind Knife - Episode 1 Ignition Act 2 battle pass
Prism III Knife - Episode 2 Formation Act 2 battle pass
C Tier
Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Knife - 3,550 VP
Prime 2 Knife - 3,550 VP
Prism Knife - 2,550 VP
Luxe Knife - 1,750 VP
Kingdom Knife - Episode 1 Ignition Act 1 Battle Pass
Songsteel Knife - Episode 2 Formation Act 3 Battle Pass
D Tier
BlastX Knife - 4,350 VP
Ion Knife - 3,550 VP
Winter Wonderland Knife - 2,550 VP
Smite Knife - 1,750 VP
Note: This article reflects the author's views