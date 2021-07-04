Valorant melee knife skin tier list

Weapon skin is an integral part of the Valorant cosmetic setup that sets players apart from one another.

Valorant is currently one of the most played competitive FPS esports games within a year of its launch. The game Valorant follows a free-to-play model and monetizes cosmetic items. From player cards and sprays to gun buddies, players can purchase multiple cosmetic items that set themselves apart.

One of the main aspects of cosmetics is the weapon skins. Players can purchase the skin from the store or get it from the battle pass tiers.

Tier list of all Valorant melee knife skins

The default Valorant Knife can be equipped with multiple skins. Each Seasonal Battle Pass also includes a melee skin. From the Kingdom Knife and Elderflame Knife to the K/TAC Knife, here are all the skins ranked in the tier.

Now’s your chance to buy the Give Back Bundle from June 22–July 8! Half of the Weapon skins proceeds and 100% from accessories, will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in partnership with Impact Assets. pic.twitter.com/jc7bBoeps8 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 22, 2021

S Tier

S Tier Knives (Image by Riot Games)

Elderflame Knife - 4,950 VP

Glitchpop II Knife - 4,350 VP

Oni Knife - 3,550 VP

Tethered Realms Knife - 3,550 VP

Origin Knife - 3,550 VP

A Tier

A Tier Knives (Image by Riot Games)

Singularity Knife - 4,950 VP

Glitchpop Knife - 4,350 VP

Reaver Knife - 3,550 VP

Prime Knife - 3,550 VP

Celestial Knife - 3,550 VP

Go Volume 1 Knife - 3,550 VP

Forsaken Knife - 3,550 VP

Ruin Knife - Episode 1 Ignition Act 3 Battle Pass

Outpost Knife - Episode 2 Formation Act 1 Battle Pass

K/TAC - Knife Episode 3 Reflection Act 1 Battle Pass

B Tier

B Tier Knives (Image by Riot Games)

Sovereign Knife - 3550 VP

Ego Knife - 3,550 VP

Spline Knife - 3,550 VP

Nebula Knife - 3,550 VP

Imperium Knife - 2,550 VP

Megepunk Knife - 1,775 VP

Hivemind Knife - Episode 1 Ignition Act 2 battle pass

Prism III Knife - Episode 2 Formation Act 2 battle pass

C Tier

C Tier Knives (Image by Riot Games)

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Knife - 3,550 VP

Prime 2 Knife - 3,550 VP

Prism Knife - 2,550 VP

Luxe Knife - 1,750 VP

Kingdom Knife - Episode 1 Ignition Act 1 Battle Pass

Songsteel Knife - Episode 2 Formation Act 3 Battle Pass

D Tier

D Tier Knives (Image by Riot Games)

BlastX Knife - 4,350 VP

Ion Knife - 3,550 VP

Winter Wonderland Knife - 2,550 VP

Smite Knife - 1,750 VP

Note: This article reflects the author's views

Edited by Gautham Balaji