Top 5 rare weapon skins in Valorant Episode 4 Act 1

Valorant graced its global audience with Episode 4 Act 1 on January 12, as Riot brought forward a brand new Battlepass that featured an array of weapon cosmetics.

Each Act introduces a Battlepass that features numerous exciting rewards upon completion. Battlepass is renowned for introducing new collections of skins that are limited to players who purchase the Battlepass and complete its Tiers of requirements.

Due to the excessive amount of XP required to complete each Tier, the initial few Battlepasses in Valorant were relatively difficult to complete, leading to their limited availability in the future. Due to this very fact, players hold a few skin collections in high regard.

This article highlights 5 unique skin collections that are revered by the game's community, but are a rare sight in Valorant lobbies in Episode 4 Act 1: Disruption.

Valorant Guide: 5 rarest weapon skins

5) Ruin

The Ruin collection of weapon-cosmetics was released alongside the Episode 1: Act 2 Battlepass, which made its way into Valorant on October 13, 2020. This collection featured a player card, a spray, a gun buddy and skins for Marshall, Shorty, Guardian, Vandal and Melee.

Weapons in the collection have an imperial design with a gold lining and pieces of ruby attached to them. The sheer grandeur of these skins, particularly the Ruin Dagger, has the game's playerbase yearning for the return of the collection.

4) Aerosol

With the release of Episode 2: Act 1 on January 12, 2021, the Aerosol skin collection was introduced into the game. This collection has skins for Bucky, Shorty, Operator and Odin, each of which has its unique design.

Aerosol is perhaps one of the most creative skin collections released by Riot Games so far. While the design is essentially a composition of diverse graffiti, each weapon is painted differently, adding an interesting touch to the whole collection.

3) Kingdom

The Kingdom collection was part of Valorant's first ever Act and was released on June 2, 2020, consisting of skins for Bucky, Spectre, Phantom, Classic and the game's first free melee - Kingdom Knife.

More than its appearance, the entire collection is rare due to its early release date and inordinate XP requirements. Each skin is a mix of silver and black and has no additional designs.

2) Red Alert

The Red Alert collection was released with the Battlepass of Episode 1: Act 2 which arrived on August 4, 2020. This collection featured a Red Alert gun buddy, along with weapon skins for Bucky, Stinger, Classic and Operator.

Red Alert skins are valued in the the game's community due to their simplistic design. Each weapon skin from this collection dons a red design with shades of silver and black.

1) DOT EXE

Similar to the Kingdom collection, DOT EXE arrived with Episode 1: Act 1 of Valorant on June 2, 2020. This collection has various cosmetics for Ghost, Odin, Judge and Vandal.

DOT EXE skins have a glistening black body, over which runs the bright white lines that add vibrance to the skin. Being one of the oldest skins in the game, and despite their value as one of the best Battlepass editions, DOT EXE weapon skins are hard to come across in Valorant lobbies around the world.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul