Tigris skinline in Valorant: Official price, skin tier, and release date revealed

Valorant plans to celebrate the occasion of Lunar New Year with the release of the Tigris skin bundle. With the bundle expected to drop in the coming hours, the in-game price and tier of the collection has been revealed.

The Tigris skin bundle is expected to make its way into the in-game store on February 2, 2022, with timings depending on the region.

Valorant's community looks forward to the event, as Riot Games introduce a free Lunar Celebration Event Pass in addition to the Tigris skinline to celebrate the Year of the Tiger in Asian culture.

Everything to know about Valorant's Tigris skin bundle

Valorant's upcoming Tigris skin collection flaunts an exquisite design with the emblem of a Tiger on the frame of each weapon, signifying the Year of the Tiger.

The Lunar Celebration Event Pass and Tigris skin collection are Riot's way of celebrating members of the game's community who represent Asian culture. Tigris collection will comprise of weapon skins for Shorty, Phantom, Operator, Spectre, and Melee (Hu Else) that players can purchase from the in-game store.

Price and Features of Tigris skin collection

Riot Games has not yet made an official statement regarding the price of the bundle. However, according to Mike, a renowned Valorant influencer, Tigris skin collection is categorized as a Deluxe-Edition Tier skinline which costs 5100 VP.

Skins should be 1275VP and the melee is 2550VP. The bundle price should be 5100VP. The Tigris Skinline is a Deluxe Tier Set. | #VALORANT Skins should be 1275VP and the melee is 2550VP. The bundle price should be 5100VP. The Tigris Skinline is a Deluxe Tier Set. | #VALORANT Skins should be 1275VP and the melee is 2550VP. The bundle price should be 5100VP.

Each weapon skin from the collection will be priced at 1275 VP, with the melee amounting to 2550 VP.

Additionally, skins from the Tigris collection will not feature any purchasable variants or levels. This, in turn, means that weapons from the collection will not feature additional animation, VFX, or finisher.

Release date of Tigris skin collection

Riot Games is expected to introduce the Tigris skin bundle immediately after the expiry of the Protocol 781-A collection. Upon arrival, players will have access to the bundle for 14 days.

Riot Games has not confirmed the exact time of release. However, matching the timings of Protocol 781-A's expiry from the store, the Tigris bundle is expected to drop at 14:00 PST/3:30 IST on February 2 or February 3.

