Valorant Tigris skin bundle: Release date, price, VFX and more

Valorant's upcoming Patch 4.02 is set to introduce a new skin line along with a free event pass to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Each year is represented by a zodiac sign in Chinese culture. 2022 has been declared the Year of the Tiger, with the celebrations for the event initiating on February 1, 2022.

Riot Games have announced introducing a brand new skin line dedicated to the Lunar New Year to commemorate the event alongside their Asian audience. Additionally, players can avail of a free Lunar Celebration Event pass that will feature an unknown set of rewards that are sure to excite the game's community.

Everything to know about Valorant's upcoming Tigris skin bundle

The Tigris skin collection is the latest bundle to be added to the game's extensive collection of weapon cosmetics. Designed to match the Year of the Tiger, the bundle features skins for Shorty, Spectre, Phantom, Operator and Melee.

Players also can avail themselves of free rewards by earning the required XP to complete the free Lunar Celebration Pass. So far, Riot has shown us a gun buddy, a Tiger spray, and a player card featuring - Sage, Neon and Jett, the 3 Valorant Agents who hail from Asian countries.

Release date

Valorant's upcoming Tigris line of skins will be introduced in Patch 4.02, which is expected to arrive in the coming days. The Lunar New Year is on February 1, and Riot Games plans to release their upcoming bundle accordingly.

Protocol 781-A, the only existing bundle in the game's "Featured" section, is scheduled to expire on February 2 and is expected to be replaced by the Tigris collection.

Riot are yet to confirm the specifics of the release. However, keeping in mind their previous releases, the expected timings for the collection's arrival are as follows.

2.00 PM PDT

5.00 PM ET

10.00 PM BST

2.30 AM IST (next day)

7.00 AM JST (next day)

Features and cost

Riot Games are yet to reveal details on the bundle's features such as Animation, VFX, Finisher and its overall cost. The Lunar Celebration event pass will be free for the game's audience, similar to the Arcane event, and can be an exciting way to avail free rewards.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar