Top 5 Valorant weapon skins for Free-to-play (F2P) gamers

Valorant has a variety of weapon cosmetics that can be redeemed by players either with the effort of their daily grind or at the cost of in-game currency.

So far, Riot Games has released close to 400 different weapon skins that players can obtain through the in-game store - Battlepass, and Agent Contracts. Additionally, players can avail the newly released Wayfinder Shorty by linking their Riot Games and Amazon Prime accounts.

While the in-game store requires the purchase of Valorant Points, skins from Agent Contracts and Battlepass are absolutely free of cost. Although the Battlepass is not a Free-to-play (F2P) feature in Valorant, each edition includes one weapon skin which is free for F2P players who complete all 50 Tiers.

This leaves Agent Contracts as the most convenient way for Valorant's playerbase to get their hands on a weapon skin. Players are required to complete all 10 Tiers of the contract to redeem the skin.

Listed below are the 5 best free weapon skins in the game. Due to the limited availability of Battlepass skins, this article will highlight the top weapon skins available from Agent Contracts. Since there are 5 different types of pistols in the game, each listing will feature the best free skin for the weapon.

5 Best Free weapon skins on Valorant (Agent Contracts)

5) Snakebite Shorty

Snakebite Shorty (Image via Sportskeeda)

On completing Tier 10 of Viper's Agent contract, Valorant players can get their hands on this Shorty. Viper's Snakebite Shorty and Killjoy's Wunderkind Shorty are the only two of their kind that are available through Agent Contracts.

Viper players are widely familiar with the Shorty due to the The barrel of the weapon is loaded with toxic material that is reminiscent of Viper's Snakebite ability, as the name suggests, and has a unique design that matches Viper in-game.

4) Live Wire Frenzy

Live Wire Frenzy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Live Wire Frenzy is one of the latest weapon skins to be added to the game and belongs to Valorant's dashing new recruit, Neon. Prior to this, Riot had released Frenzy skins for Phoenix, Breach and Skye.

With her ability to slide and shoot, Neon is one of the Agents who can utilize Frenzy in their playstyle. Neon's Live Wire Frenzy is designed to match the shade of her suit, and is comparable to the Agent in terms of color scheme.

3) Finesse Classic

Finesse Classic (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Finesse Classic arrives in-game with the release of Chamber through Episode 3 of Act 3 of Valorant. Riot has released free Classic skins through the Agent Contracts for Raze, Sage and KAY/O in the past.

Similar to Chamber, the Finesse Classic stands out in its category due to its glamorous appearance. All Agent Contract skins embody their respective Agents in terms of design. Chamber being an alluring and charismatic member of the Valorant Protocol, brings a similar presence in-game with the Finesse Classic.

2) Eclipse Ghost - Astra

Eclipse Ghost (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the arrival of Astra in Episode 2 Act 2, the game's playerbase was introduced to the Eclipse Ghost, which can be redeemed by finishing all Tiers of Astra's Agent Contract. Reyna, Cypher and Omen are other Agents who have similar rewards for their Agent Contract.

Astra is an Agent whose lively presence can be felt through her engaging voicelines. Being a fan of color and flashiness doesn't come as a surprise as the Eclipse Ghost brilliantly captures her cosmic abilities and her role as an astral guardian.

1) Game Over Sheriff - Jett

Game Over Sheriff (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the ability to match rifles in damage, Sheriff is one of the go-to choices for secondary weapons in Valorant. Jett is among the game's oldest Agents, and features the Game Over Sheriff in her Agent Contract. Sova, Yoru and Brimstone have their own variants of Sheriffs as well.

Game Over has a glistening appearance with a simple design that matches Jett's playstyle and character. The design of the weapon signifies Jett's set of abilities that sees the agent using the wind to maneuver herself in gunfights.

