Former Valorant player Chrysania issued a 4-month suspension for providing MMR boosting service

As the Qualifiers for Valorant Champions Tour 2022 kicks off in various parts of the world, Riot Games take on the responsibility of maintaining the game's competitive integrity for its global audience.

Ian "Chrysania” Chin, a former player from Singaporean organization Bleed eSports, is the latest victim of Riot's competitive ruling.

Chrysania has been handed a 4-month ban for violating Section 7 of Riot Games' Terms of Service (ToS) and Rule 7.2.9 of the Valorant Global Competition Policy, which prohibits the boosting of Valorant accounts in any manner.

Retired Valorant player banned as Singaporean account boosting service gets exposed

24-year-old player Chrysania enjoyed a brief career in professional Valorant with Singaporean teams such as Bleed eSports, UwU, and Team 600 before retiring from the game completely in November 2021.

As a result of his recent actions, Chrysania has been banned from participating in all Riot-organized tournaments for a span of 4 months, starting on January 28, 2022.

Chrysania was confirmed by Riot to have been involved in the formation of a commercial Valorant account boosting service. For a fair sum of money, this service offered players assistance in increasing their in-game rankings, quickly reeling in customers from all over Singapore.

Once connected, the customer was made to administer a financial transaction which would guarantee a boost in the MMR of their Riot account. A Singapore-based selling application was used to advertise the service and catered to players in Singapore and parts of East Asia.

Official Ruling

Rule 7.2.9 of the Valorant Global Competition policy prohibits any form of player affiliation for the purpose of increasing the Matchmaking Ranking/Rating (MMR) of any player's account.

Riot has mentioned a list of activities that can be regarded as prohibited conduct:

A player allowing access to the player’s account or Riot ID by another player in order to increase the MMR of the player’s account or Riot ID;

A player accessing another player’s account or Riot ID in order to increase the MMR of the other player’s account or Riot ID;

A player entering a financial arrangement with another player to queue together in order to increase the MMR of either player’s account or Riot ID;

A player repeatedly queueing with another player that has been identified as an active cheater in the VALORANT Competitive Matchmaking mode.

Upon failing to meet the conditions listed above, players violate Rule 7.2.9 of the Global Policy and are subjected to the breach of Section 7.5 of the Riot's ToS.

According to their Terms of Service, Riot Games prohibits any form of behavior that violates the game's Terms of Use, guidelines or official policies. Additionally, individuals are not allowed to interfere with the use or enjoyment of the game by others.

Violating the rules laid down by the developers is a serious act of defiance and can hinder the integrity of the game in the long run. Riot Games is active in creating an ideal environment for players all over the world.

Earlier this week, Vietnamese pro Nomsenpai was handed a 36-month suspension for cheating at a VCT event, while two amateur players from VRL DACH: Evolution were handed similar suspensions for the use of cheats.

