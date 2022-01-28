More bans come in the Valorant Champions Tour circuit as Riot penalizes two players in VRL DACH Evolution

Valorant's global community is in shock as two members of European team ATFinest have been banned from the game for cheating in a VRL match.

In the Open Qualifiers for VRL DACH: Evolution, players LEISURE loord#GOAT "Leisure Loord" and malik #daboi "CONST4RR", both of whom represent ATFinest, were each handed a 36-month ban from participating in all official Riot tournaments, starting January 27, 2022.

Abiding by the rules of the tournament, Team ATFinest were disqualified immediately, with their next opponents in the tournament receiving an automatic victory.

Valorant issues their second official cheating ban of the week

As the 2022 season of the Valorant Champions Tour initiates, teams all over the world prepare to face their regional competition before heading to the global stage.

Valorant Regional Leagues are held for amateur European teams in the VCT 2022 circuit. With each region in EMEA having their respective VRL, teams from Germany, Switzerland, and Austria compete in VRL DUCH: Evolution to build their path to pro-Valorant.

In the Open Qualifiers for the event, two members of Team ATFinest, namely Leisure Loord and CONST4RR, were confirmed to have had access to third-party software that provided an advantage to the side in their tournament outing.

Leisure Loord and CONST4RR are guilty of disregarding rules - 16.2 and 16.2.1.1 in the VRL Rulebook, which states:

"Cheating is prohibited. Any modification of the VALORANT game client by a team or team member is prohibited. The use of any kind of cheating device or cheat program shall be deemed cheating."

In addition to this, the players also violated rules 5.1, 5.2, and 5.3, which bans the player from participating in all events hosted on the Gamesports network, which VRL DUCH: Evolutions runs on.

Team ATFinest have two wins to their name in their previous efforts at VCT events. However, they lost their first match of the Open Qualifiers against MMix, a squad that fielded Tier 1 professionals like Kryptix and al0rante in their lineup.

This pushed the team into the lower bracket of the tournament, where they were scheduled to face Team TRUMPS. After Team ATFinest's recent fiasco, TRUMPS received a default win.

Ace' @AceBE95

@al0rante Please don't look at me as a support of cheaters. I just played VRL as a mix and had no idea of this cheating going on. Please I want to excuse myself to all parties that I have played against at this short time. @kryptixxx and others Please don't look at me as a support of cheaters. I just played VRL as a mix and had no idea of this cheating going on. Please I want to excuse myself to all parties that I have played against at this short time.@al0rante @kryptixxx and others😣 https://t.co/wHNWepCWn7

A member of ATFinest opened up to explain his innocence. However, Riot Games, as well as the players, are yet to provide their official statements.

Two days prior to this, Vietnamese player Nomsenpai suffered a similar fate. Nomsenpai of Ice Cee Jay Too was caught using illegal third-party software to provide aim assistance for his team's VCT 2022 outing in the Stage 1 Vietnam Open Qualifiers.

Riot Games released their official statement on the matter, handing the player a 36-month ban from Riot organized tournaments.

