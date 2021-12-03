"European players are weaker in aim-duels on Icebox": Team Secret's Witz after facing Gambit in Valorant Champions 2021 

Organized by Riot Games, the inaugural Valorant Champions tournament in Berlin features the 16 best teams from various parts of the world. In the opening stages of the tournament, Team Secret and Gambit faced each other for the first matchup of Day 2.

An ardous performance from both sides extended the match to a decider on Bind (13-6) to determine the winner. In the post-match press conference, Team Secret's Witz commented on the team's performance against Gambit.

Team Secret is one of the three teams representing South East Asia in Valorant Champions 2021. After missing out on the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin due to visa issues, Team Secret is set to make an impact with their performance at Valorant Champions Berlin 2021.

Witz comments on Team Secret's performance against Gambit in the opening fixture of Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage

During the post-match press conference, Witz from Team Secret answered questions from Sportskeeda regarding the performance of Team Secret in their Valorant Champions debut bout against Gambit Esports.

Sportskeeda asked Witz, "Team Secret outplayed Gambit on the first map in Icebox, however you lost to them 13-0 in Breeze. What went wrong for the team in Map 2?" In response, Witz commented:

"The second map of the match was Breeze, which is our worst map, whereas Icebox is our best one. I think we were extremely confident in Icebox due to our understanding that European players are weaker in aim-duels on Icebox. We knew we could defeat them there."

A 13-6 scoreline on Bind decided the outcome of the match in Gambit's favor. The first two maps witnessed an excellent display of skill from both sides. Team Secret converted the majority of their aim-duels on Icebox (13-6), whereas Gambit's intriguing counter-strategies helped them dominate Breeze (13-0).

Initially, Team Secret's selection of Icebox as their first map pick confounded viewers and analysts alike as they recollected Gambit dominating G2 13-0 the last time they played Icebox on a Valorant Champions Tour stage. Nevertheless, Team Secret managed to collect a victory in the first map, and put up a formidable fight until the very end.

A squad comprising of Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza, Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco, Kevin "Dispenser" Te, Jayvee DubsteP" Paguirigan and Riley "Witz" Go represented Team Secret at Valorant Champions Berlin 2021.

As the 16 teams are split into groups of four, Team Secret find themselves in Group C of the Valorant Champions 2021 group stages, alongside Gambit Esports (EMEA), Team Vikings (BR) and Crazy Raccoon (JP)

The teams will engage in a double-elimination group stage to determine the final eight teams that head to the playoffs on December 8. A single elimination bracket will send two teams to the grand finals, scheduled for December 12, 2021.

Team Secret will play Crazy Racoon on December 5, 2021 at 19:30 IST (15:00 CET / 9:00 EST / 6:00 PST). The winner will proceed to the decider match of the group stage, while the loser gets eliminated from the tournament.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee