Gambit Esports vs Team Secret: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2021 kicks off on December 1, 2021, at the group stage of the tournament. Sixteen teams will be split into groups of 4, after which they will engage in a double-elimination bracket to proceed to the playoffs.

Valorant Champions playoffs will witness teams compete in a single-elimination format. All matches leading up to the finals will be a best-of-three series. The diverse representation among the contesting teams adds to the excitement as Valorant's global audience gets to witness a class of various playstyles.

To initiate Day 2 of the Group Stage, Europe's top contenders - Gambit Esports, are set to face one of South East Asia's finest teams - Team Secret, in a clash that will determine which team will proceed to the upper brackets of the Group Stage.

Gambit Esports vs Team Secret: Which team is likely to win their opening match at Valorant Champions 2021?

Predictions

Renowned for being one of the strongest Valorant squads in recent times, Gambit Esports are one of the favourites to win the tournament. That being said, Gambit is likely to emerge as the winner in the matchup.

Gambit's Chronicle, nAts and sheydos are some of the best players in their respective roles and provide the team with the flexibility to compete against unknown play styles. Redgar is an influential In-Game Leader, whereas d3ffo completes the squad as the perfect choice for a primary Duelist.

Team Secret has a solid roster with a reliable Duelist like DubsteP and versatile players like dispenser, Witz and BORKUM. Being a regular Sova for the team, JessieVash is also an influential member of the squad. Despite their consistent performance against Asian sides, Team Secret's lack of experience on LAN can give them a disadvantage against top sides from EMEA and NA.

Head-to-head

Hailing from different regions, Gambit and Team Secret are yet to play an official competitive fixture. The opening fixture should be an interesting one for both sides. Fans all over the world are excited to see both sides compete in this exciting fixture.

Head to head results of Gambit Esports and Team Secret in Valorant (Image via VLR.gg)

Recent results

Gambit Esports earned their qualification for Valorant Champions by winning the VCT Stage 3 Masters held in Berlin, casting them as serious contenders for the championship. The Russian organization arrives in Berlin with three wins in their last five official fixtures.

Team Secret had already lost out on the opportunity to play on LAN in Stage 2 Masters Reykjavic. They earned qualification for the Stage 3 Masters under their former banner - Bren Esports, but failed to participate due to visa denial. Team Secret have two wins from their last five matches.

Potential roster of Gambit Esports and Team Secret for Valorant Champions 2021

Gambit Esports

Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

Team Secret

Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza

Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco

Kevin "dispenser" Te

Jayvee DubsteP" Paguirigan

Riley "Witz" Go

When & where to watch

All matches for the Valorant Champions Berlin 2021 will be streamed live on VCT's official handles across Twitch and YouTube. Gambit vs Team Secret will commence at 19.30 IST (15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) on December 2, 2021.

