"Our team is not feeling any pressure for that match, we're prepared": Furia Nozwerr on facing Sentinels in their opening match of Valorant Champions 2021

The inaugural edition of the Valorant Champions is scheduled to be held in Berlin from December 1 to December 12, 2021. 16 of the top teams in the world are determined to compete in the prestigious tournament to determine the first ever world champion of Valorant.

Valorant Champions 2021 features 11 teams who have qualified on the basis of their respective regional circuit rankings, 4 teams who have qualified by winning their regional Last Chance Qualifiers and the winner of VCT 2021: Stage 2 Masters Berlin.

Furia is among the 3 Brazilian teams who have qualified for Valorant Champions Berlin. While the team found themselves in 5th place on the Brazilian circuit standings, they emerged victorious in the South American Last Chance Qualifiers to earn a last minute ticket to Berlin.

Nozwerr comments on Furia's preparation ahead of their fixture against Sentinels in the Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage

Brazil is considered a nation of passionate gamers with respect to the dominance of Brazilian players and teams in the early years of FPS gaming. Representing the country in Valorant Champions 2021 are Furia, Vivo Keyd and Team Vikings.

Furia's squad featuring Augustin "Nozwerr" Ibarra, Alexandre "xand" Zizi, Gabriel "Quick" Lima, Matheus "Mazin" Araújo and Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt have made it to Valorant Champions 2021. Determined to make a deep run in the tournament, Furia will hold nothing back.

Furia are placed in Group B of the Valorant Champions Group Stage, alongside KRU Esports (LATAM), Team Liquid (EMEA) and Sentinels (NA). Their opening fixture of the tournament is scheduled for December 2, 2021 with the Brazilian side facing North America's leading team, Sentinels.

At the Valorant Champions Press Conference prior to the group stage, Sportskeeda asked the IGL of Furia, Nozwerr, on his thoughts about the confidence of the team and their preparation ahead of their opening fixture against Sentinels. In reply, Nozwerr commented:

"Our team is not feeling any pressure for that match. We're prepared. We have old things that we've changed. What we lacked in our games before is our communication and the way that we lead the games"

Furia made a good start to their Valorant Champions Tour season, making it to the semi-finals of VCT BR Stage 1 Masters. However, missing out on the Masters events of Stages 2 and 3 of Valorant Champions Tour was a huge blow to the team's morale. With the circuit points earned from the Stage 2 and 3 Challengers, Furia managed to earn a spot in the South American Last Chance Qualifiers.

Furia's victory in the SA LCQ's reinvogarated the team's chemistry and provided them with the confidence to compete against some of the most renowned esports organizations in the world.

